Tuesday P Brooks and Financial Management Firm AJOY Launch Phindiwe Business Academy Training Young Women as Bookkeepers
Phindiwe Business Academy trains young women in bookkeeping to foster independence, financial literacy and financial freedom
By training young women in the skill of bookkeeping with the promise of gainful work opportunities, we help them to help foster independence and financial freedom.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The next generation of women in business deserves financial literacy, access and freedom. That’s why Tuesday P. Brooks, along with her financial management firm AJOY, has just launched The Phindiwe Business Academy.
— Tuesday P Brooks
The Phindiwe Business Academy, established in December 2021, exists to provide high-impact education and resources for young women in finance. Its first graduating class, in the Spring of 2022, will be a cohort of young women from East Africa who have attained professional competency in the skill of bookkeeping with the promise of gainful work opportunities – to help foster independence and financial freedom – upon their successful completion of the program.
This is an educational experience facilitated by AJOY, a financial management firm established in 2009 with a commitment to improving the profitability of micro and small business enterprises while fostering the exponential growth of financially sound, women-led businesses across the US and around the world. Paired with Brooks' 25-year background in education, which includes a Master's Degree in Education, ProAdvisor certification in QuickBooks Online (QBO), and trainer status with national organizations and Intuit (the makers of QBO) to provide professional training for users of QBO, the program at The Phindiwe Business Academy is concretely structured to develop confidence and competency within its students.
The team at AJOY has executed a plan to develop strategic partnerships to ensure student success and entrepreneurial growth for each graduate of the program. Current partners include Tamara Horton with Studio Samuel Foundation and Kenyan athlete, Grace Kahura.
As the lead instructor of The Phindiwe Business Academy and the founder of AJOY, Tuesday believes this venture presents new and exciting opportunities, both for clients of the firm and for students of the academy. More information about The Phindiwe Academy and AJOY can be found by sending an email to info@ajoymanagement.com or following @ajoyworldwide.
Paula Landry
AJOY
+1 917-930-0649
paula@paulalandry.com