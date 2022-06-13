Genomepatri Heritage, Mapmygenome’s DNA-based Ancestry Test Now Covers All of India

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, June 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mapmygenome’s DNA-based ancestry analysis, Genomepatri Heritage, now covers all states of India. Two new Indian states have been added to the Genomepatri Heritage database, thus providing complete data on the ethnicity composition of Indian population along with Mapmygenome’s global database.“Earlier, Madhya Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir were not included due to lack of proper data from these states. We added data from those states, thus creating a comprehensive database of ethnicity composition for every state of India. As a result, there will be more accuracy in the data generated from Genomepatri Heritage,” says Dr. Sandhya Kiran Pemmasani, Vice President of Bioinformatics at Mapmygenome.I'm intrigued by human migration&history, so tried a DNA test for ancestry, the @Genomepatri Heritage test from @mapmygenome. Fascinating results helped in my personal quest to know where my genes came from. If you're just as curious as i am, here's a link: http://bitly.ws/s7IY - Shashi TharoorGenomepatri Heritage is built on a secure database of thousands of Indian samples collected over 22 years. It covers over 75+ global regions and provides exclusive insights into one’s global ethnicity composition. The heritage analysis has 99.5-99.8% data accuracy. Genomepatri Heritage determines the percentage of DNA one shares with different ancestral groups.When I heard about an ethnicity analysis test with India-specific data, I had to buy it. I loved the colorful charts and the world map. Some insights were a happy surprise. It was fun reading about the culture, cuisine, and people. My family members love the report and they want their heritage reports too!- Rahul TiwariThe quest to discover one’s roots is quite popular in the west. Similarly, the pursuit of knowing their ancestral roots through DNA testing is gaining popularity in India.“We get around sixty samples per month at Mapmygenome, which evidently shows that people’s curiosity to discover their ancestral roots are rising,” says Dr. Sandhya Kiran.Talking about the significance of Genomepatri Heritage in a culturally diverse country like India, Anu Acharya, CEO of Mapmygenome said, “Who we are and where we came from are fundamental questions that any curious human would be keen to find out. Genomepatri Heritage allows us to help individuals understand their origins.”Genomepatri Heritage delves into the cultural, ethnic, and geographical diversity that forms one’s genetic legacy, with a specific focus on Indian ethnic subgroups and populations.About MapmygenomeMapmygenome™ is India’s leading preventive genomics company that inspires people to be proactive about their health. Founded in 2013, Mapmygenome started with a vision to “Touch 100 million lives and save a million lives by 2030.”The company offers personalized health solutions based on preventive genomic tests that help people understand their genetic selves. By combining genetic health profiles, health history, and genetic counseling, Mapmygenome provides actionable steps for individuals to lead healthier lives.Mapmygenome’s workforce in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Delhi comprises biotechnologists, statisticians, geneticists, bioinformaticians, and medical counselors.Genomepatri, MyFitGene, Medicamap, MyNutriGene, Gynaecmap, Cardiomap, etc are some of the preventive genomics solutions Mapmygenome offers. The company has expertise in next-generation sequencing solutions like Whole Exome & Whole Genome Sequencing, Carrier Screening Tests, BRCA tests, etcMapmygenome was among the first private diagnostic labs to receive approval from Telangana State Government for COVID-19 testing. In November 2020, they launched a new NABL and ICMR-approved COVID testing lab at Hyderabad International Airport.To know more, visit our website: https://mapmygenome.in/

Where you come from is more than a point on map - Genomepatri Heritage