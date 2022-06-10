Submit Release
Photo Friday: Consumer Affairs Reunion

Jun 10, 2022

More than 20 food retail consumer affairs professionals recently met in Washington, D.C. to share insights from their storied careers. Six of these professionals were recipients of the Esther Peterson Award for customer service and in 2021, FMI bestowed the Esther Peterson Award upon the entire food industry for the resilience and commitment displayed during the COVID-19 pandemic to keep Americans fed.


mg-caption: Representing over six decades of leadership, food industry consumer affairs leaders gathers together.

mg-caption: Consumer affairs leaders hear the latest grocery shopper trends insights.

mg-caption: Consumer affairs leaders joined the reunion from across the country virtually.

