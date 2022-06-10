Submit Release
Beautinow: Why Perfumes Are A Great Gift for Father's Day

best father's day perfumes

Best Fragrances for Sporty Dad / Father

Best Fragrances for Creative Dad / Father

Beautinow, an online niche perfume retailer, has launched an online campaign to promote the best perfumes for Father's Day.

here's nothing more beautiful than having a beautiful object like a perfume bottle as a symbol of a child-parent relationship”
— Suzi Z.

THE NETHERLANDS, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amongst all shopping missions, a gift for Father's day is probably the most challenging task. "Fathers, unlike moms, often times seem to already own everything they need. They may want the luxury watch or sports car off their dreams, but that's not within the budget of most of us," says Beautinow. The European niche perfume retailers believe that perfumes are in fact the ideal gifts for Father's Day.

While realising every dad is different, perfumers at Beautinow have curated their selection of best fragrances based on personality. The recommended Father's Day fragrances are categorised for Creative Dads, Sporty Dads, Gamer Dads and Adventurous Outdoor Dads.

"Not all dads will think about owning their personal fragrance, and that's why it's important to get it right the first time," says Beautinow. The online perfume store also states that perfume bottles don't only hold perfume, but also valuable child-father memories. "There's nothing more beautiful than having a beautiful object like a perfume bottle as a symbol of a child-parent relationship. That in itself makes it worth it to get a perfume for your dad," says Beautinow.

Beautinow has also launched a guide on explaining the characteristics of fragrances. "Fragrances are typically described by their top, middle and base notes. We therefore highly recommend beginning perfume enthusiasts to read our guide: The Perfume Olfactory Explained."

At last, choosing a perfume is always a challenging task. Beautinow has therefore launched a blog on which it regularly publishes perfume shopping guides for every occasion. The free guides are available through this page: Best Perfume Shopping Guides.

