Low Voltage Switchgear Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 12% Through 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Low Voltage Switchgear Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the low voltage switchgear market is expected to reach $46.34 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.9%. The demand for electricity generation is projected to drive the low voltage switchgear market growth.

The low voltage switchgear market consists of sales of low voltage switchgears (=1KV) and related services that manufacture low voltage switchgears which are electrical switchgear rated up to 1KV. Low voltage switchgear is used in low voltage distribution board and it includes low voltage circuit breakers, switches, off load electrical isolators and earth leakage circuit breaker to protect the low voltage system.

Global Low Voltage Switchgear Market Trends

Development of digital switchgear has become an emerging trend in the market. According to the low voltage switchgear market research, digital switchgears use the collected information to analyze performance of current levels, temperature, operating cycles and load levels that helps in improving the performance and reliability of switchgears. Smart switchgears allow grid optimization, improved quality, and reduce both transmission and operating losses. For instance, ABB group introduced low-voltage digital switchgear which monitors and enables safe, flexible and smart electrical distribution. Therefore, digital switchgear is expected to gain popularity in the low voltage switchgear global market.

Global Low Voltage Switchgear Market Segments

The global low voltage switchgear market is segmented:

By Product: Fixed Mounting, Plug-In, Withdrawable Unit

By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

By Voltage Rating: Less than 250V, 250-750V, 751-1000V

By Installation: Indoor, Outdoor

By Geography: The global low voltage switchgear market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

TBRC’s Low Voltage Switchgear Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: ABB Limited, Al Hassan Engineering Co. S.A.O.G., E + I Engineering Ltd., Eaton Corporation, Fuji Electric, General Electric, Hitachi Limited, Hubbell Power Systems, Hyosung Corporation, Hyundai Electric & Energy Systems, and L&T Electrical and Automation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

