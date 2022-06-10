Green Building Materials Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 11% Through 2026

Green Building Materials Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Green Building Materials Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the green building materials market size is expected to grow from $238.91 billion in 2021 to $276.13 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%. The green building material market is expected to grow to $421.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.2%. The increasing demand for green buildings is expected to drive the global green building materials market growth in the coming years.

The green building materials market consists of sales of green building materials by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) manufacture eco-friendly, durable, and recyclable green building materials. Green building materials are those that are both locally sourced and renewable. Green building materials use less water and are easier to maintain than comparable products, and they improve a building's sustainability and efficiency because they emit less carbon pollution.

Global Green Building Materials Market Trends

The introduction to environment-friendly products is gaining significant popularity in the green building materials market. Major participants in the green building materials industry are concentrating on launching new product lines that minimize the global warming potential (GWP) without compromising product quality.

Global Green Building Materials Market Segments

The global green building materials market is segmented:

By Type: Structural, Exterior, Interior, Others

By Application: Framing, Insulation, Roofing, Exterior Siding, Interior Finishing, Others

By End-Use: Residential Buildings, Non-Residential Buildings

By Geography: The global green building materials market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Green Building Materials Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides green building materials global market overviews, green building materials global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global green building materials market, green building materials global market share, green building materials global market segments and geographies, green building materials global market players, green building materials market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The green building materials market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Green Building Materials Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: CertainTeed Corporation, Amvic Building Systems, Forbo International SA, Homasote Company, Interface Inc., Bauder Ltd., Binderholz GmbH, Kingspan Group plc, LG Hausys Ltd., and Owens Corning.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

