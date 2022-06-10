Mark Flowers joins Juro as Chief Technology Officer
EINPresswire.com/ -- Legal tech company, Juro, has announced the appointment of Mark Flowers as Chief Technology Officer. Juro plans to develop its world-beating contract automation tool following its $23mn Series B raise in January 2022.
Juro is the all-in-one contract automation platform that helps visionary legal counsel and the teams they enable to create, execute and manage contracts in one unified workspace.
Mark will work between the engineering, product and business teams to continually improve processes, future-proofing Juro’s solution with new technology and best practice.
Mark Flowers said: “I am delighted to have joined Juro at a critical time for the company’s growth. The solution has the potential to improve the lives and businesses of millions worldwide, and I am looking forward to sharing my expertise and learning from a highly-skilled team.
“Juro’s solution stands out as the best-in-breed for contract automation, but the confidence and ambition of its team is also a huge asset. I am excited to collaborate with an adept team of engineers to help redefine best practice in the sector over the next few years.”
Mark has over 30 years of experience within the industry, having started his career at a Microsoft solutions integrator in 1989. Since then, he has managed large international teams within both ambitious high-growth unicorns and established industry leaders.
He joins Juro from Aircall, a cloud-based call centre software, where he was Vice President of Engineering - and before that he has had senior roles at organisations including Condeco, BT and Macrovision.
Mark will take an important role in helping Juro develop the platform and its software to meet the challenges of an evolving tech landscape. With experience in AI and machine learning, he looks forward to cementing Juro’s status as an automated and intelligent solution to help businesses in all industries to agree more.
Richard Mabey, CEO and co-founder of Juro, said: “Mark signed his offer letter in Juro at his previous company. He never forgot that experience, which meant we reached common ground on what we’re building at Juro instantly.
“We’re delighted to welcome Mark to lead engineering at Juro at this important stage in our growth as a scale-up. His leadership style is closely aligned to our people-first values at Juro and he will be a foundational part of our executive team, enabling us to put in place the strategy, processes and team we need to consistently deliver for our customers and employees.”
The appointment of Mark Flowers as CTO follows Juro’s $23mn Series B funding raise, increasing its market valuation by more than five times. The company is backed by Eight Roads, the global venture capital fund which invested in Alibaba, and Union Square Ventures, early backers of Twitter.
Juro is used in over 85 countries and by 6,000 companies including Deliveroo, Cazoo, Trustpilot and TheRealReal. It is the only platform that truly enables you to process contracts end-to-end with one solution. It does this via a flexible template editor and data model which can be set up in minutes. Juro is today the #1-rated contracting platform for ease of setup, typically saving users 75% of time spent on routine contract admin.
Juro is an all-in-one contract automation platform that enables legal and business teams to agree and manage contracts in one place. Juro was founded in 2016 by former Freshfields lawyer Richard Mabey and Pavel Kovalevich, and is backed by Eight Roads, Union Square Ventures, Point Nine Capital, Seedcamp and the founders of TransferWise, Gumtree and Indeed.com. Juro has offices in London and Riga as well as remote hubs in other countries. Its customer base covers more than 85 countries and includes Deliveroo, Cazoo, Trustpilot, Reach PLC, TheRealReal and QuantumScape.
