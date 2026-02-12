AXA and Planet form partnership to track natural catastrophes with Earth Observation data

This partnership provides AXA’s customers with the objective data needed to navigate environmental volatility and protect communities” — Will Marshall, CEO and Co-Founder of Planet

PARIS, ÎLE-DE-FRANCE, FRANCE, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AXA Digital Commercial Platform , a first-of-its-kind AI-powered all-in-one risk management system, has formed a partnership with Planet , the leading Earth imaging company, to track natural catastrophes such as earthquakes and hurricanes.AXA DCP, which combines bleeding-edge technology solutions with human expertise, is a ‘one-stop shop’ for solutions to a range of rising threats, including natural disasters, cybercrime, geopolitical shifts, and more. Planet, which was founded by former NASA scientists and is a pioneer in the design and manufacturing of small satellites, will provide AXA DCP with near-real-time data on extreme events.Planet is one of the world’s leading providers of satellite imagery and Earth data analytics and currently supplies climate intelligence to a wide range of private clients as well as major government bodies. It operates the largest commercial Earth-imaging constellation in history, imaging the entire land surface of the planet nearly every day with multi-spectral data. No other commercial fleet matches its cadence and scope.The agreement comes at a vital time. The world is in the grip of a ‘polycrisis’, where risks are interconnected, making them impossible to tackle in isolation and more difficult to manage overall. AXA DCP takes a holistic approach that emphasises prediction, prevention and responding rapidly and intelligently to events. Its suite of solutions allows its clients to anticipate crises and take action to avoid costly harm.Pierre du Rostu, CEO of AXA DCP, said he was delighted with the partnership.‘Natural disasters are now an ever-present danger, and the climate crisis is making them worse.‘At a time like this, we are looking to strike deals with those companies that can provide us the high-quality climate intelligence we need to better understand and respond rapidly to such events and, to the degree that it is possible, foresee them and enable our clients to take preventative or evasive measures.‘Planet’s data and insights will greatly enhance our ability to do this. We are pleased to be able to bring together that data and our in-house expertise to support our clients and the rest of society. This is the future of insurance.’Will Marshall, CEO and Co-Founder of Planet, said:‘We’re delighted to be partnering with AXA. This will integrate satellite data into AXA’s digital platform to enable smarter claims monitoring.‘With extreme weather events occurring with ever greater scale and frequency, real-time information is critical to intelligently respond.‘This partnership provides AXA’s customers with the objective data needed to navigate environmental volatility and protect communities.’ENDSAbout AXA Digital Commercial PlatformAXA Digital Commercial Platform (AXA DCP) is the newest arm of AXA, the world leader in insurance and asset management. Designed with the aim of responding to the challenge posed by the polycrisis, AXA DCP brings together cutting-edge technology, vast datasets, third-party software, artificial intelligence, and human expertise into one, AWS-built platform to provide its clients with comprehensive risk management, including prediction and prevention. It is a one-stop shop for risk.Find out more: https://axaxl.com/axa-digital-commercial-platform About PlanetPlanet Labs Germany GmbH is part of the Planet group and is based at Planet’s European headquarters in Berlin. Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) is the parent company of the Planet group with global headquarters in San Francisco, USA. Planet is a leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to customers comprising the world’s leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery. Planet Labs PBC is a public benefit corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange as PL. To learn more visit www.planet.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, or tune in to HBO’s ‘Wild Wild Space’.

