Dr. Naveed Akhtar, CEO, Hy-Hybrid Energy Gives Speech on the GOLDiON Project

Dr. Naveed Akhtar, Founder & CEO, Hy-Hybrid Energy Delivering Speech on GOLDiON Project

Dr. Naveed Akhtar Gives Project Update on the Zero-Emission Buses & Hydrogen Powered-Drone Development in Hungary

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Naveed Akhtar, CEO, Hy-Hybrid Energy Delivers the GOLDiON Project update at the V4 conference and hydrogen technology demonstration, “Hydrogen – present and future in mobility”, held on 9th of June, 2022 in Zalaegerszeg, Hungary. Dr. Akhtar started the speech with an introduction of his past 21 years of outstanding achievements in the field of Hydrogen & Fuel Cells, which include:

1) Led the first of its kind in Pakistan- Metal Hydride, Hydrogen Storage Project (2001-2004)

2) Executed world's first modelling and experimental study on mT-SC-SOFCs (2006-2009)

3) Worked on world's first largest Stationary Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Plant (2011-2017)

4) Leading the first of its kind in Hungary- the fuel cell bus project (2019-to date)

5) Founder, world's first international hydrogen aviation conference (IHAC, 2020)

6) Leading the first of its kind in Pakistan- 400 MW Green H2 Project (2021-to date)

7) Signed the first of its kind in Hungary- Fuel Cell Systems Assembly Partnership under GOLDiON Project (08.06.2022)

Then, moving on to the GOLDiON Project, Dr. Akhtar updated the audience on the GOLDiON Project objectives & its current status by the following:

We would like to work on exploring the EU market for zero-emission buses deployment with an aim to power the first articulated bus in Hungary under the project GOLDiON. We aim to achieve a long-term business goal in powering and selling zero-emission buses across Europe by executing:

Phase-1: Setup Zero-Emission Bus Family & Charging/Refuelling Infrastructure under the GOLDiON Project

Phase-2: Local Assembly of Fuel Cell Engines & Charging Stations

Phase-3: Local Assembly of drivetrains in Hungary with the goal of significantly reducing the cost of zero-emission buses to be deployed across the EU.

Hydrogen powered drone was later added to the GOLDiON Project.

Dr. Akhtar is among one of the experts around the world who has had the opportunity to work on almost all major types of fuel cells, i.e. SOFC, PEMFC, DMFC and AFC. During his presentation, he informed the audience that the Hydrogen is best utilized when it is hybridized with other energy systems, like renewable energy during hydrogen production & battery energy during motive applications etc., explaining the reason behind choosing Hy-Hybrid Energy as the name of his Company which reflects such combinations.

Dr. Akhtar's lifetime achievements in hydrogen & fuel cells can be found HERE.

About Hy-Hybrid Energy Limited:

Working with the leading players in the hydrogen and fuel cell sector, Hy-Hybrid Energy provides services in clean energy technologies. Based in Scotland, UK, the team are specialists in all major fuel cell types, renewable energy systems, hydrogen storage and production. Hy-Hybrid Energy is leading the first of its kind in Hungary, the fuel cell bus development project which also includes battery electric buses development. The company is also proud to be the world's first in setting-up a platform (International Hydrogen Aviation Conference, IHAC) which gathers leading experts from the aviation sector, discussing the role of hydrogen in decarbonisation, annually. Other ongoing projects include, green hydrogen plant setup, low & high temperature fuel cell systems development for transport, back-up and off-grid applications.

Visit: www.hy-hybrid.com or contact Hy-Hybrid Energy, info@hy-hybrid.com