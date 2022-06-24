New Podcast on Employee Satisfaction and a 360 view on Contact Centers, with Colin Taylor

'Our people, our processes, our technology, our methodology, the way we make decisions, the data we look at, everything is interconnected.' Colin Taylor

Pretty soon, all we're left with is high complexity tasks. And in order to do them efficiently, we're going to need to be able to support the agent, the frontline worker with the right information.” — Colin Taylor

CHEYENNE, WYOMING , UNITED STATES, June 24, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- It was a joy to have Colin Taylor on our show for an awe-inspiring and upbeat discussion on the customer journey, employee satisfaction, self-service and much more! Leading The Taylor Reach Group to success in call center and management consulting for almost 20 years, Taylor is the CEO & CCO (Chief Chaos Officer) and one of Canada’s leading contact/call center pioneers, leaders and influencers. If you ask yourself how did the Chief Chaos Officer come about, Colin has a fascinating story behind that, tune in to find out!Colin joined Christian Montes, our host for episode 5 of Season 3 to share his thoughts on various topics like having a unified, consistent, 360 view on contact centers, how to bring order to remote work chaos, and how to build guidelines for a consistent customer journey and much more!Amongst other recognitions, Colin has been in the ICMI’s Top 50 Thought Leaders in customer service on multiple occasions. Colin's a leader in the industry; a founder and past chair of the Contact/Call Center Council, a past Director of the CMA, senior judge for Canadian call/contact center awards, judge for call/contact center awards, judge for international cx/call center & contact center awards. An author and a frequent international speaker on customer service, contact centers, cx, operational transformation, CRM, sales, and team building.Colin shared some remarkable points of view on why CX is not enough to make customers happy, you also need employee engagement and satisfaction and it all starts with proper onboarding and training and a test for skills and competencies.Together with Christian Montes, they touched upon other topics like:- How Colin got started in the Contact Center Space- Contact Centers as an accidental career- Bringing order to chaos, the start of the Taylor Reach Group- The ‘hands-on’ holistic approach | VIDEO- How to build guidelines for a consistent customer journey- ‘Increasing self-service’ as part of the future | VIDEO + ARTICLE- Tools that ensure a higher customer satisfaction level | VIDEO- We don’t know what we don’t know | VIDEO- Happy employees make happy customers | VIDEO + ARTICLE- Bringing order to remote work chaos | VIDEO- Where is Colin finding enjoyment in a work-life balanceNobelBiz is a Contact Center software and voice carrier provider that has grown to serve Contact Centers globally.Being more an extension of its clients’ services, rather than a direct vendor, the company combines multiple carrier systems into a single unified network with worldwide backups. NobelBiz also offers advanced Omnichannel software solutions that handle text (email, webchat, SMS), social media, and voice in a single interface.The First Contact Podcast: Stories of the Call Center and the NobelBiz webinar series aims to deliver monthly information-rich episodes that can teach you how to improve your Contact Center business.Are you a proud member of the Contact Center industry? Do you want to impart your knowledge to our viewers? Do you know anyone who fits these criteria? Email us at mirela.otea@nobelbiz.com and let’s set up a meeting.

Setting up best practices in a company can be influenced by a lot of things, from trends, to conferences and comparisons.