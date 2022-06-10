Storytelling in Theatre with Lighting and Technical Direction : Kenzie Bowes
There’s nothing like real light in a play that you can see because it stays with you in a different way that is hard to describe. It’s a magnificent feeling.”NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each week, we interview an artist who has made her mark in the art world. Kenzie Bowes is a Lighting Designer and Technical Director who specializes in the field of stage design. An art that requires particular skills of both an artistic and technical nature. You can read the full interview in the NY art Life MAgazine.
— Kenzie Bowes
Kenzie Bowes is a Theatre Technician and Designer based in Alberta, Canada. She received her training from many projects that she worked on within her area, and she has her eyes on other cities and venues in the future. For Kenzie, theatre and every work of art have a deep and direct connection to light. There are many ways light can enhance a scene within a play. The colors, values, hues, and intensities of light depend on every moment and scene within a script. So for a theatre technician and/or designer, it is very important for them to be connected and in sync with the play and the script in order to bring out the scenes to life in a correct and artistic manner.
The first few weeks of designing a play and working out the technical aspects are understanding the play, the setting, the time frames, as well as the mood and theme of the scenes within it. Then, she works closely with other designers, and technicians, and even places herself in rehearsals and tech days to make sure the design for the play works and all the logistics are planned out accurately. Her training and unique experiences have given her success and profound love for the craft.
Kenzie acted as a technical director for a play called DSRIP in Alberta. She was in charge of most of the technical aspects of the play and worked closely with the director and playwright in setting the theme of the play in a way that locked in the audience in every beat. The show received a lot of praise for its light design and technical effects and had a lasting effect on its audience. It was one of the shows Kenzie always thinks of as one of the best projects she has worked on. For this project, she was able to get the work done very smoothly as she has a great understanding of sound and lighting consoles, which are necessary for every set design in a play. But there are also other skills such as hanging and focusing lights which are useful for a designer to know. While there are crew members who are always present and assist with these jobs, Kenzie also believes in participating in those steps too to make sure her work has been done flawlessly.
Kenzie’s one-of-a-kind connection with lights has also landed her many projects involving lighting design for awards and showcase ceremonies. This is an intriguing project for her as it is a bit different than designing lighting for a play. In this scenario, the lights also have to be aesthetically and visually pleasing to the guests and award show viewers. She assisted in technical duties at Calgary Fringe Festival for three consecutive years in 2016, 2017, and 2018. Following her work with the Calgary Fringe Festival, Kenzie learned that she has an admiration for sharing her lighting design work with an audience. Plays and shows are the first stop for that goal, but so are festivals. She continued lighting design and technical work at New Works Festival in Alberta in 2019, and then went back to theatre design within the same year. She finds harmony in creating a balance between festival lighting work, as well as designing lighting for a play. For Kenzie, there is an interesting contrast between the way she goes through her creative process for each project.
She always admires the way light can affect these things. In 2019, she was in charge of lighting technical works for a play called God of Carnage in Alberta at Bleviss Laboratory Theatre. In the same month, Kenzie also designed lighting for She Kills Monsters, in which she presented her brilliant execution of full-length production on lighting. She also worked on another project called Monolith, and the lighting design was very intense but she was recognized for her beautiful light work.
As Kenzie has a masterful touch in designing lighting, she gradually became head of lights in two projects that highlight her career. In late 2019, she designed lighting and took full charge of lights for the play, Welcome to Thebes at Abbedam, and instructed her crew in assisting her. She truly brought the colors and shadows of the script to life with her fantastic work. She was also the head of lights for Belleville the next year, returning to Bleviss Laboratory Theatre. Kenzie is now currently assisting with sound design at Citadel Theatre. For her, the experience is something she continuously finds amusing and challenging and gives back to the theatre with every design for the stage. She continues to practice her craft and is working on bringing different and fresh elements of light to the stage life, and always brings the play’s audience to the masterful lighting design.
