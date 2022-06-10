Berlin Barracks / Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A3003107

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 5/25/2022 1817 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 2, Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Thomas Murphy

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report of vandalism that occurred on May 20, 2022 in the SunCommon parking lot on US Route 2 in Waterbury. Thomas Murphy, 31 of Burlington, VT, reported his gas tank was drilled and emptied. A red sedan was identified as a vehicle of interest and a photo of the vehicle is attached to this news release. Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have information about the owner of the sedan is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police - Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Tylor Rancourt

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks

1080 US Route 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

802-229-9191 (Office)

802-760-0545 (Cell)