Berlin Barracks / Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3003107
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 5/25/2022 1817 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 2, Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Thomas Murphy
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police received a report of vandalism that occurred on May 20, 2022 in the SunCommon parking lot on US Route 2 in Waterbury. Thomas Murphy, 31 of Burlington, VT, reported his gas tank was drilled and emptied. A red sedan was identified as a vehicle of interest and a photo of the vehicle is attached to this news release. Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have information about the owner of the sedan is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police - Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191
Trooper Tylor Rancourt
Vermont State Police
Middlesex Barracks
1080 US Route 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
802-229-9191 (Office)
802-760-0545 (Cell)