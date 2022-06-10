Former Congressman Bob McEwen Executive Director of Council for National Policy on Truth & Liberty Coalition Livecast
McEwen has been selected as negotiator to bring resolution to Senate/House conference committee impasses on dozens of pieces of legislation.WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former Ohio Congressman Bob McEwen is the guest on the June 13th livecast.
Former Congressman Bob McEwen is the Executive Director of the Council for National Policy, a nonprofit educational foundation whose members are united by their belief in limited government, a strong national defense, and support for traditional western values. Cong. McEwen is a Senior Advisor with the nationally recognized law firm of Greenebaum, Doll & McDonald. As such he maintains offices in Cincinnati and Washington, DC.
An Ohio native, Bob McEwen represented Ohio in the United States House of Representatives for six terms. Prior to his Congressional service, he operated a successful Ohio Real Estate and Development firm as well as serving three terms in the Ohio General Assembly as the Senior Republican on the Financial Institutions and Insurance Committee. according to his biography.
On August 23, 1989, Congressman McEwen and the United States Senator Robert Dole participated as United States observers in Warsaw, Poland to the first ever Parliamentary election of a non-Communist leader of a Soviet bloc country. Hours later, the new Prime Minister, in his first official act, received the Congressman and Senator prior to meeting with the Soviet representatives of the regime that had occupied that nation for fifty years. This action was the spark that encouraged the collapse of Soviet-dominated governments throughout Eastern Europe culminating in the destruction of the Berlin Wall ten weeks later.
“Mr. McEwen is a leading advocate for pro-family interests and free-market economics. As such, he maintains an active international speaking schedule,” according to his biography.
The weekly global livecast is hosted by Andrew Wommack and Richard Harris. Andrew Wommack is president and founder of the Truth & Liberty Coalition, Andrew Wommack Ministries, and Charis Bible College. Richard Harris is executive director for the Truth & Liberty Coalition.
Click here which goes live to watch the livecast! Every Monday @ 6pm mt / 8pm et.
https://truthandliberty.net/live/
Please mark your calendar. However, schedule of livecast guests subject to change depending on availability.
About Truth and Liberty Coalition:
Truth & Liberty Coalition, Inc. is a 501(c)(4) non-profit based in Woodland Park, Colorado. Established by Andrew Wommack and other Christian leaders, the goal is to educate, unify and mobilize Christians and conservatives to become involved in the affairs of their community and government. [https://truthandliberty.net]
Media Relations
Truth & Liberty Coalition
+1 719-651-5943
email us here