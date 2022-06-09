Truth and Reconciliation Commission Report

CANADA, June 9 - The Government of Prince Edward Island’s annual status report, Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) of Canada: 94 Calls to Action was released today.

“We continue to make progress towards implementing the TRC Calls to Action in Prince Edward Island. It is important that all Islanders recognize the intergenerational impacts that residential schools have had on Indigenous people across Canada and the role we all play in reconciliation. We are committed to advancing the Calls to Action, and we will continue to build strong relationships with Indigenous partners as we work together to create lasting change for Indigenous people in PEI.” - Premier Dennis King

Highlights of this year’s TRC report include:

Implementation of Indigenous Court Work services of Mi’kmaq Confederacy of PEI Indigenous Justice Program by Department of Justice and Public Safety;

Observing September 30, the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, as a provincial statutory holiday;

Providing the “4 Seasons of Reconciliation” training for educators to bring awareness to diversity and inclusion, and historical perspective for teaching Indigenous ways of being;

Funding of $50,000 to STEAM PEI to assist in the development of a Creativity Centre in the Epekwitk Assembly of Councils Building for STEAM programs focused on Indigenous knowledge;

Launch of two special projects of Efficiency PEI with each First Nation to address energy efficiency opportunities; and

Funding of $80,190 to Lennox Island for the Netukulimk Education Program to implement a community-based approach to education resource design in renewable energy and promote careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics among Indigenous youth.

The Government of Prince Edward Island values strong relationships with Indigenous people in PEI and welcomes the opportunity to work together with the Mi’kmaq Confederacy of PEI, Native Council of PEI, Lennox Island First Nation, Abegweit First Nation and all Indigenous people to advance reconciliation and make a real difference.

