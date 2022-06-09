TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2022 Capital Pride Festival

On Sunday, June 12, 2022, the Capital Pride Festival will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

Emergency No Parking

The following street will posted as Emergency No Parking on Saturday, June 11, 2022, starting at 9:00 a.m. through Monday, June 13, 2022 at 3:00 a.m.:

3 rd Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Madison Drive, SW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3 rd Street to 7 th Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 3 rd Street to 7 th Street, NW

4 th Street from Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

6th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Street Closure

The following street will be closed to vehicle traffic for public safety from Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. through Monday, June 13, 2022 at 3:00 a.m.:

3 rd Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3 rd Street to 7 th Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 3 rd Street to 7 th Street, NW

4 th Street from Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

6th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic .

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.