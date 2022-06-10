The Steinberg Law Firm Awards Six Students with Scholarships for College
CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Steinberg Law Firm awarded five students a $1,000 scholarship and added a sixth scholarship this year called The Courage Scholarship for a student whose essay was especially impactful to the scholarship committee.
The law firm’s 2022 Scholarship Program is the 5th year in a row that the firm has offered the program to high school and college students to help with their tuition. This year, the program had over 35 applicants and the process of selecting the scholarship winners was challenging.
“There were so many qualified and deserving applicants. We wish we could assist every one of them,” said David Pearlman, attorney and managing partner of the firm.
The firm’s Scholarship Committee, comprised of five staff members, carefully graded each application based on a written essay, extracurricular activities, community service, grades, and special honors and awards. While the firm had many qualified applicants, these six scholarship winners submitted exemplary essays and embody the values of the Steinberg Law Firm.
Among the six scholarship winners, there was one current college student, Sydney Lyons, who attends Winthrop University in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Sydney is a dual major in environmental science and chemistry. The other five students are all graduating seniors starting their first year of college this upcoming fall.
Scholarship winner John Michael Stagliano is from Summerville, South Carolina and will be attending The College of Charleston this August. He decided to attend college close to home so he can continue to run his nonprofit organization, Home Again. John is the founder of Home Again, which supplies furniture and everyday household items to families who are moving out of their old living conditions and are transitioning into their new homes. John and his nonprofit organization have helped raise thousands of dollars for shelters and has furnished homes for over 500 people. He also works with the VA to help veterans experiencing homelessness.
Scholarship winner Mary Grace Walker is heading to Princeton University next fall and is interested in being an attorney one day. Reico Harris, of Summerville, SC, will attend the University of South Carolina, pursuing an aerospace engineering degree, and Faith Brown will attend Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, Georgia. Juliette Maxfield is going to Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina and is focusing her studies on journalism.
“The firm strongly believes in the importance of pursuing higher education and the scholarship program is a great way to support the community and give back while also investing in students’ education,” says Pearlman. “The Steinberg Law Firm is grateful to be able to support students year after year with their educational pursuits and to help them achieve their goals and aspirations.”
The Steinberg Law Firm has been giving back to the community and helping injured people since 1927. Their personal injury and workers’ compensation attorneys advocate for injured people across South Carolina. If you or a loved one is injured on the job or due to the negligence of others, contact the firm’s lawyers at (843) 720-2800 or visit steinberglawfirm.com. The firm offers free consultations and does not earn a fee unless they win your case.
Steinberg Law Firm
The law firm’s 2022 Scholarship Program is the 5th year in a row that the firm has offered the program to high school and college students to help with their tuition. This year, the program had over 35 applicants and the process of selecting the scholarship winners was challenging.
“There were so many qualified and deserving applicants. We wish we could assist every one of them,” said David Pearlman, attorney and managing partner of the firm.
The firm’s Scholarship Committee, comprised of five staff members, carefully graded each application based on a written essay, extracurricular activities, community service, grades, and special honors and awards. While the firm had many qualified applicants, these six scholarship winners submitted exemplary essays and embody the values of the Steinberg Law Firm.
Among the six scholarship winners, there was one current college student, Sydney Lyons, who attends Winthrop University in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Sydney is a dual major in environmental science and chemistry. The other five students are all graduating seniors starting their first year of college this upcoming fall.
Scholarship winner John Michael Stagliano is from Summerville, South Carolina and will be attending The College of Charleston this August. He decided to attend college close to home so he can continue to run his nonprofit organization, Home Again. John is the founder of Home Again, which supplies furniture and everyday household items to families who are moving out of their old living conditions and are transitioning into their new homes. John and his nonprofit organization have helped raise thousands of dollars for shelters and has furnished homes for over 500 people. He also works with the VA to help veterans experiencing homelessness.
Scholarship winner Mary Grace Walker is heading to Princeton University next fall and is interested in being an attorney one day. Reico Harris, of Summerville, SC, will attend the University of South Carolina, pursuing an aerospace engineering degree, and Faith Brown will attend Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, Georgia. Juliette Maxfield is going to Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina and is focusing her studies on journalism.
“The firm strongly believes in the importance of pursuing higher education and the scholarship program is a great way to support the community and give back while also investing in students’ education,” says Pearlman. “The Steinberg Law Firm is grateful to be able to support students year after year with their educational pursuits and to help them achieve their goals and aspirations.”
The Steinberg Law Firm has been giving back to the community and helping injured people since 1927. Their personal injury and workers’ compensation attorneys advocate for injured people across South Carolina. If you or a loved one is injured on the job or due to the negligence of others, contact the firm’s lawyers at (843) 720-2800 or visit steinberglawfirm.com. The firm offers free consultations and does not earn a fee unless they win your case.
Steinberg Law Firm
Steinberg Law Firm
+1 843-720-2800
email us here