Lantha Sensors Launches Ethanol Testing Platform for ‘On-The-Fly’ Spec Analysis
The new platform is the first truly portable and handheld speciation testing platform for the ethanol industryMINNEAPOLIS AND AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lantha Sensors, a leading portable chemical analysis solutions provider, today announced the launch of their ethanol-specific platform, the Lantha Ethanol QChekTM. The platform combines an industry-leading handheld analytical reader with the simplicity of test strips to provide great speed and accuracy in any setting. The platform is available for demonstrations and preview at FEW 2022 booth #2008 at the Minneapolis Event Center in Minneapolis, MN from June 13-15, 2022.
The new Lantha Ethanol QChek is a highly portable platform that enables the most cost-effective and fast (within five minutes or less) on-the-fly analysis. Because the platform provides near-instant analytical feedback, it affords users the ability to quickly make process tweaks for operational optimization. The highly simplified testing procedure can be done anywhere and by anyone, which reduces analysis turnaround and increases revenue production. Moreover, the procedure does not need to use hazardous testing solvents typically found with Karl Fischer titration, eliminating all hazardous waste found in other traditional testing platforms.
“Unnecessarily long sample turnaround times can lead to process changes implemented too late, cutting into already thin profit margins,” stated Stephany McClements, VP Business Development of Lantha Sensors. “We have eliminated that risk with this new platform. Moreover, we give users increased variability in where and how the testing can be done – production floor vs. lab and operators vs. lab techs. All of these options provide for a more optimized and profitable operation.”
The platform itself is a combination of the LanthaLux reader (pictured) and the Ethanol QChek test strips which work together to perform accurate data analysis in minutes. Moreover, the platform requires little to no training and can be performed by anyone, anywhere, anytime. The new Lantha Ethanol QChek is literally a hyper-intelligent lab in your pocket.
The new Ethanol QChek platform will be available for special FEW 2022 discounts at the show.
PRICING:
• FEW 2022 special discount order of $3,699 per Lantha Ethanol QChek platform (each platform comes with the LanthaLux reader and 25 sets of the Ethanol QChek test strips)
• Additional Ethanol QChek test strips will be available at $149.00 for a box of 25 tests
• Following FEW 2022, regular pricing of the Lantha Ethanol QChek platform will be $4,149.
For more information on where to purchase Lantha Sensors solutions and service details, visit https://www.lanthasensors.com/
About Lantha Sensors
Lantha Sensors is an Austin, Texas-based portable chemical analysis solutions provider combining unparalleled simplicity, speed and accuracy to provide the best possible solutions for chemical detection and analytical measurement processes. The company has offices in Austin and Manor for separate marketing and research operations.
Nicolia Wiles
Prime TechPR, LLC
+1 512-698-7373
