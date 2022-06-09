Applied Aeronautics Joins Forces with Women and Drones
The Partnership will focus on elevating female voices in the UAS industry.
Women should and will play an essential role in moving this industry forward, and we’re so pleased to be joining Women and Drones as we work to elevate female voices.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women and Drones, the premier global platform for women in the UAS (Drone) and AAM (Advanced Air Mobility) industries, is proud to announce their partnership with Applied Aeronautics, a U.S.-based UAS (Uncrewed Aerial Systems) manufacturer specializing in the design and manufacturing of affordable, long-range composite drones.
— Meg Annand, COO and Co-Founder of Applied Aeronautics
“Applied Aeronautics is a mission-driven company founded to slash barriers to entry in the drone space,” said Meg Annand, COO and co-founder of Applied Aeronautics. “While some of that revolves around affordability and ease of use, of equal importance to our team is encouraging diversity and inclusivity. Women should and will play an essential role in moving this industry forward, and we’re so pleased to be joining Women and Drones as we work to elevate female voices.”
Sharon Rossmark, founder and CEO of Women and Drones said, “Applied Aeronautics’ vision to not only break through financial barriers but also obstacles that prevent women from gaining an industry foothold is inspiring and fits well with our own mission. We are proud to partner with them and look forward to working together to inspire more women to enter the UAS/AAM industry.”
About Advanced Applied Aeronautics
Applied Aeronautics is a U.S.-based UAV manufacturer specializing in the design and manufacturing of affordable, long-range composite drones. Applied Aeronautics’ flagship product, The Albatross, is an electric fixed-wing UAV designed for use in most industries, ranging from agriculture and research to disaster management and defense. This entirely customizable solution was engineered for accessibility and to meet growing demand for a professional UAV that married robust capabilities with an affordable price point. For more information, please visit http://www.AppliedAeronautics.com.
About Women And Drones:
Women And Drones is the leading membership organization dedicated to driving excellence in the uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) industry by advocating for female participation in this dynamic segment of the global economy. We partner with companies committed to an inclusive culture where women can thrive. Our educational programs range from kindergarten to career in efforts to balance the gender equation in the industry now, as well as for the future of flight.
