MEDIA ADVISORY: Marine Fisheries Commission to meet June 23 by web conference

MOREHEAD CITY

Jun 9, 2022

The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission will meet by web conference at 11:30 a.m. June 23 to vote on final approval of nine Joint Rules. These rules pertain to the management of joint fishing waters that are managed jointly with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. The rules are scheduled for readoption without changes under a mandatory periodic review schedule (G.S. 150B-21.3A).

The public may listen to the meeting by phone or listen and view presentations online. No public comment period is scheduled.

The meeting links and phone number, an agenda, and information on the proposed readoption of the rules in 15A NCAC 03Q .0100 (General Regulations: Joint) is posted on the Marine Fisheries Commission meetings webpage.