Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,017 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,765 in the last 365 days.

WyoLotto response to resolved Cowboy Draw ticket issue on June 9th

June 9, 2022

We have experienced technical system difficulties which resulted in the inability to sell tickets on the afternoon of June 9th, 2022, leading up to the drawing. We were able to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We realize the timing of the incident was not convenient and that you were eager to play Cowboy Draw. The drawing did take place as scheduled. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

Most sincerely,

 

 

 

 

Jon Clontz, CEO

You just read:

WyoLotto response to resolved Cowboy Draw ticket issue on June 9th

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.