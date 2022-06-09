WyoLotto response to resolved Cowboy Draw ticket issue on June 9th

June 9, 2022

We have experienced technical system difficulties which resulted in the inability to sell tickets on the afternoon of June 9th, 2022, leading up to the drawing. We were able to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We realize the timing of the incident was not convenient and that you were eager to play Cowboy Draw. The drawing did take place as scheduled. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

Most sincerely,

Jon Clontz, CEO