At Summit of the Americas, California and Canada Partner to Advance Bold Climate Action

MOC is latest global climate partnership California has entered into, following similar ones with New Zealand, Japan and China

LOS ANGELES – Building on California’s global climate leadership and following the partnership established with New Zealand last month, Governor Gavin Newsom and Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau today announced a new partnership to advance bold climate action. California and Canada signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MOC) fighting climate change, reducing pollution, cutting back on plastic waste, advancing zero-emission vehicles, protecting the environment and building climate resilience.

At the California Science Center in Los Angeles during the Summit of the Americas, Governor Newsom and Prime Minister Trudeau, along with their respective delegations, held a bilateral meeting to discuss California and Canada’s shared values, including world-leading climate action, protecting fundamental rights, adopting strong gun safety measures and building a vibrant economy that embraces diversity and inclusivity. The partnership is grounded in respect for Indigenous Peoples, recognizing their essential role in climate action and nature protection.

”We can’t fight the climate crisis on our own – we need to work together with partners all across the globe to achieve humanity’s most important task: saving our planet,” said Governor Newsom. “This partnership with Canada is a vital step on California’s path to a cleaner, greener future and is the latest expression of our shared values. Together, we are building a more sustainable and resilient future for millions and lighting the path for other nations and nation-states to follow our lead.”

“Canadians and Californians share a commitment to building a clean, strong future,” said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “Today, as we launch a new partnership on climate action and nature protection, we’re teaming up to deliver the clean air, healthy environment, and good jobs our citizens deserve. I look forward to everything we can do next to deepen our shared work.”

The MOC furthers climate objectives through sharing information and best practices. Canada and California also agreed to convene other like-minded partners at UN Climate Week in September, to drive shared work on wildfire and forest resilience.

The text of the MOC signed today can be found here.