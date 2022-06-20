Dental Implants in Southampton Help Patients Speak, Eat, & Smile
Dental implants from DICE Dental are a successful, natural-looking solution for missing teeth.
The results of dental implants are life-changing.”SOUTHAMPTON, PA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southampton dentist DICE Dental offers affordable dentures for Bucks County residents. Owned and operated by Dr. Katie Alger, DICE specializes in high-quality, low-cost dental care and missing tooth replacements.
Dental implants in Southampton start at $750. Whether patients have insurance or not, they pay the same low price. Dental implants are a popular missing tooth replacement because of their durability and natural appearance. They can replace one missing tooth or several.
“The results of dental implants are life-changing,” says Dr. Alger. “Patients can smile again, eat their favorite foods, and speak comfortably.”
Other services offered by DICE Dental include crowns and dentures. Crowns start at $650. Dentures in Southampton start at only $499. Dentures are an ideal option for patients missing many teeth or those who may not qualify for dental implants.
During a free consultation, Dr. Alger will walk patients through the cosmetic dentistry services available and help them design a treatment plan that fits their needs and budget.
To learn more about dental implants, dentures, and crowns in Southampton, request an appointment with DICE Dental by visiting https://dice-dental.com/southampton/. New patients are welcome.
About DICE Dental: DICE Dental is a cosmetic dentist in Springfield, Southampton, and Bethlehem Township, PA. The practice was founded by Dr. Katie Alger, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University. She has made it her goal to reduce the barriers patients face when it comes to high-quality dental care. Using state-of-the-art technology, DICE offers dentures, implants, crowns, and extractions (DICE) to patients in a relaxed, comfortable, and accepting environment. To learn more, visit https://dice-dental.com/.
