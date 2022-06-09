Submit Release
Belfonte Dairy Announces a Dreamy "Conetest" for Consumers

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Could you be the one that discovers Belfonte's new ice cream flavor? With more than 60 flavors, Belfonte Dairy already has a well-known lineup of delicious ice creams, but who doesn't want more? The company has created an ice cream "conetest," asking consumers to send in their dream flavor combinations. In return, Belfonte Dairy is providing fun ice-cream-themed recipes, discount product coupons, and a chance to have your dream flavor made by Belfonte!

Belfonte had a similar contest in 2020 in which June H. entered her winning combination that later became Belfonte's Brownie Extreme. Brownie Extreme was introduced in the fall of 2020 and has become a fan favorite.

"Ice cream is America's favorite summer food, and July is National Ice Cream Month," said Tim Ketcham, General Sales Manager, Belfonte Dairy. "We wanted to celebrate both of these occasions, and we know that our fans love to dream up new flavors, so we cannot wait to see what they come up with."

No purchase is necessary, and consumers can share their ice cream flavor suggestions at https://www.belfontedairy.com/dream/ through July 31, 2022.

About Belfonte Dairy

Since 1969, Belfonte Ice Cream & Dairy Foods Company has brought families smiles each day with rich, delicious dairy products made right here in Kansas City. Quality and taste matter most, and Belfonte products are made with only the finest milk from local farms. That's what helps us give you the unmatched fresh, creamy flavor in every Belfonte product – from ice cream to yogurt to dip. From the heart of Kansas City. For more information, www.BelfonteDairy.com.

Kathy Broniecki
Belfonte Dairy
email us here

