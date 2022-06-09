Turner Legislation to Require Opioid Overdose Medication on College Campuses Advances

Trenton – The Senate Higher Education Committee today advanced legislation sponsored by Senator Shirley Turner that would require institutions of higher education to maintain a supply of nasal rescue medication for opioid overdose emergencies and permits emergency administration of the emergency nasal spray by licensed campus medical professionals and members of the higher education community. Members of the higher education community, which includes but is not limited to resident assistants, emergency responders, campus security officer and licensed athletic trainers.

The bill, S-899, would require institutions of higher education to maintain a supply of naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray for opioid overdose emergencies. The medication is to be administered in the event of an emergency by a licensed campus medical professional or a member of the higher education community. The institutions would be required to develop a policy concerning the emergency administration of naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray.

“Providing naloxone for emergency use at universities is an important overdose prevention strategy that will protect the health and safety of students,” said Senator Turner (D-Mercer/Hunterdon). “It is necessary to be proactive to prevent more overdose deaths at a time when these particular deaths are increasing nationwide and throughout the State.”

The bill would provide immunity from liability for licensed campus professionals, pharmacists, or authorized health care practitioners who issue the nasal spray to an individual in need.

The bill passed committee by a vote of 5-0.