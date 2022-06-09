Submit Release
News Search

There were 969 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,677 in the last 365 days.

Update: Rutland Barracks / Missing person


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 22B4003013

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Jacqueline June

STATION: VSP Rutland Barracks     

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 06/07/2022 at 1225 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mt. Holly, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Missing person

 

PERSON OF INTEREST: Ashley Brown                              

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mt. Holly, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

During search efforts Wednesday, June 8, crews located a body believed to be that of Ashley Brown in the woods near Lake Ninevah. The death does not appear to be suspicious. The body was transported to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. 

 

No further information is available at this time. 

 

 

 

***Initial news release, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, 2022***

On the above date and time, troopers from the Vermont State Police - Rutland Barracks were notified of a missing person incident in the area of Lake Ninevah Road in the town of Mt. Holly, VT. Troopers responded to the area and gathered initial information about the missing person, identified as Ashley Brown, 38, from Mt. Holly.

 

Ms. Brown's vehicle was located in the area of Lake Ninevah on 06.08.2022, but troopers have been unable to locate the individual at this time. The incident is not believed to be suspicious, but there are concerns for Ms. Brown's wellbeing. The state police encourages people to use this news release and the attached picture to assist in finding Ms. Brown. If anyone has helpful information about Ms. Brown's whereabouts, please contact the Vermont State Police in Rutland at 802-773-9101, or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

No further information is available at this time, but updates will be provided as the investigation continues.

 


You just read:

Update: Rutland Barracks / Missing person

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.