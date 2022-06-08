DHS Wraps Up Thank You Tour of Wisconsin

Today, Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) held the final event of the "Thank You Tour: Moving Forward Together" event series to thank Wisconsin communities for their COVID-19 response efforts. Our last stop was in Milwaukee to recognize local public health officials from the southeastern region for their efforts over the past two years.

"Our state’s public health workers have endured so much these past years, helping folks through some of the most challenging of circumstances, and it is no small part due to their selfless efforts that our state is in the positive position we are today," said Gov. Evers. "Meeting with, hearing from, and expressing our gratitude to members and leaders of our public health system, we've heard so much about the challenges they've faced and how we can move forward, together, to continue building on the difficult work we've done these last few years. I join the people of Wisconsin in thanking these extraordinary and dedicated public servants who've given so much—thank you."

The "Thank You Tour: Moving Forward Together" kicked off in March. Since then, DHS officials have participated in 18 different events across 14 counties. Stops included local and tribal health departments, aging and disability resource centers, COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites, health care facilities, vaccination community outreach grant awardees, schools, and health care industry events. DHS officials engaged in round table discussions with local leaders and staff, health care facility tours, and appreciation events throughout the state.

"Over the last three months we have had the opportunity to stop and recognize the tremendous work communities throughout Wisconsin have done to stop the spread of COVID-19," said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. "We have had the opportunity to hear from community leaders across the board about the collaboration, innovation, and commitment to their friends and neighbors have gotten them through the pandemic, as well as how we can leverage the tools we have available to confront COVID-19 going forward. Wisconsin is in a better place today to respond to the virus due to the support and sacrifices of those who stepped up to protect their communities, and for that we sincerely thank you."

Since the Thank You Tour began, DHS has received over 200 messages of gratitude from people across the state. Wisconsinites can still show support for their COVID-19 heroes by recognizing someone in their lives who has been involved in the COVID-19 response. You can submit a note of appreciation on the DHS website. DHS will continue to share these messages on its website and social media platforms throughout the duration of the tour.

For up-to-date information about Wisconsin’s COVID-19 response, visit the DHS COVID-19 webpage. We encourage you to follow @DHSWI on Facebook, Twitter, or dhs.wi on Instagram for more information on COVID-19.