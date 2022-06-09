Press Releases

06/09/2022

Pick-Your-Own Connecticut Grown Strawberries

Fields are Ripe for the Picking

(HARTFORD, CT) –Connecticut’s pick-your-own farms are bursting with ripe, juicy strawberries ready to be eaten. Now is the time to visit a Connecticut berry patch for a fun experience with family and friends!

“Weather conditions have been favorable to provide our first pick-your-own fruit of the season a strong start with abundant flavor,” said Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt. “Find a strawberry patch near you at CTGrown.org for an afternoon outdoors and then enjoy them as a snack, on a salad or in your smoothie. Stock up and freeze them or whip up a delicious dessert of strawberry shortcake for dad next weekend as you celebrate Father’s Day!”

When you head out to the strawberry patch look for plump, firm berries with a bright red color and natural shine. Once home, wash the berries, cut the stem away and store in a cool place. If storing in a refrigerator, wait to clean them until you eat them as rinsing speeds up spoiling.

Find a Connecticut strawberry patch for fresh flavor and explore a way of life at CTGrown.org.

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture mission is to foster a healthy economic, environmental, and social climate for agriculture by developing, promoting, and regulating agricultural businesses; protecting agricultural and aquacultural resources; enforcing laws pertaining to domestic animals; and promoting an understanding among the state's citizens of the diversity of Connecticut agriculture, its cultural heritage, and its contribution to the state's economy. For more information, visit www.CTGrown.gov.

###

For Immediate Release: Thursday, June 9, 2022

Contact: Rebecca Eddy, 860-573-0323, Rebecca.Eddy@ct.gov

http://www.ctgrown.gov