Submit Release
News Search

There were 962 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,670 in the last 365 days.

Pick-Your-Own Connecticut Grown Strawberries

Press Releases

Connecticut Grown

06/09/2022

Pick-Your-Own Connecticut Grown Strawberries

Fields are Ripe for the Picking

(HARTFORD, CT) –Connecticut’s pick-your-own farms are bursting with ripe, juicy strawberries ready to be eaten. Now is the time to visit a Connecticut berry patch for a fun experience with family and friends!

“Weather conditions have been favorable to provide our first pick-your-own fruit of the season a strong start with abundant flavor,” said Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt. “Find a strawberry patch near you at CTGrown.org for an afternoon outdoors and then enjoy them as a snack, on a salad or in your smoothie. Stock up and freeze them or whip up a delicious dessert of strawberry shortcake for dad next weekend as you celebrate Father’s Day!”

When you head out to the strawberry patch look for plump, firm berries with a bright red color and natural shine. Once home, wash the berries, cut the stem away and store in a cool place. If storing in a refrigerator, wait to clean them until you eat them as rinsing speeds up spoiling.

Find a Connecticut strawberry patch for fresh flavor and explore a way of life at CTGrown.org.

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture mission is to foster a healthy economic, environmental, and social climate for agriculture by developing, promoting, and regulating agricultural businesses; protecting agricultural and aquacultural resources; enforcing laws pertaining to domestic animals; and promoting an understanding among the state's citizens of the diversity of Connecticut agriculture, its cultural heritage, and its contribution to the state's economy. For more information, visit www.CTGrown.gov.

###

For Immediate Release: Thursday, June 9, 2022
Contact: Rebecca Eddy, 860-573-0323Rebecca.Eddy@ct.gov 

http://www.ctgrown.gov


You just read:

Pick-Your-Own Connecticut Grown Strawberries

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.