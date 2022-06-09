Submit Release
From Katalin Novak, President of Hungary

AZERBAIJAN, June 9 - His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

Please allow me to extend my congratulations to you and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the country’s national holiday, the Independence Day.

For Hungary, relations with the Republic of Azerbaijan are of particular importance. Hungary considers Azerbaijan a strategic partner, thus I am pleased that the political, economic and cultural relations between our countries are developing dynamically.

Through my work, I will strive to open up new, mutually beneficial perspectives in our bilateral relations in the period ahead of us.

Mr President, I wish you good health and further successes in your highly responsible position.

Respectfully,

Katalin Novak,

President of Hungary

