atendit for Android

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stamford, CT: Did U Remember To LLC today announced atendit® is now available for Android™ phones in the Google Play Store. The iPhone version has been available in the Apple App Store since 2020 (currently rated 4.6/5.0). The atendit® product is a combination of a Bluetooth Low Energy Beacon/Sensor and Mobile Phone App that provides users with user defined personal reminders, information notices, and security alerts just-in-time, based on an event like opening a door when leaving home. Let Doc Schmidt explain! (video below)

The “atendit® app” for the Android smartphone enables users of that platform to take advantage of the benefits of their atendit® Beacon/Sensor.

“This expansion of our market for this worldwide product is very exciting for the Company and its dedicated team of entrepreneurs who created and brought this unique product to market” said Bob Unnold, CEO of Did U Remember To LLC. He added “as one independent investor recently said - one sensor with a million uses - describes atendit® well.”

Customers and businesses use atendit® in many ways, here’s just a few:

• Apartment door security alert
• Reminder to take meds before leaving home
• Customer entering the shop notice
• Refrigerator door diet reminder
• Side door of the warehouse just opened

The atendit® sensor is available from Amazon for just one payment of $29.99 and the atendit® app is available in the App Store and Play Store as a free download. For more on atendit® and how it works, visit atendit.com.

About Did U Remember To LLC: The Company is the developer and marketer of the atendit® suite of products. The Company uses EM Microelectronic, a company of the Swatch Group, specially designed and manufactured private labeled BLE beacons, it refers to as the atendit® sensor. At the heart of our proprietary app software and hardware system are two IoT related patents, USPTO Patent Nos. 11189156 and 11295599. For more information contact Ted Neiger, CPO.

Let Doc Schmidt explain!

