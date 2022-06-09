Wolf Administration Celebrates Pennsylvania’s Dairy Industry, Gives the Scoop on Fifth Annual Ice Cream Trail

York, PA – This summer, Pennsylvanians can beat the heat and get a sweet treat by visiting any of the 30 creameries that make up the 2022 Scooped: An Ice Cream Trail. Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver, Deputy Secretary of Tourism, Film & Marketing Carrie Fischer Lepore, and Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding visited Perrydell Farm and Dairy in York County to sprinkle some summer fun and kick off the fifth annual Ice Cream Trail.

“Nothing is sweeter than supporting our small businesses and the dairy industry,” said Acting Secretary Weaver. “The Wolf Administration is proud to celebrate this important industry and some very tasty treats. Pennsylvanians and visitors to the commonwealth should stop by the excellent creameries featured on the trail and join us in scooping up some summer fun!”

Launched in 2018, the Pennsylvania ice cream trail is a partnership between the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and its PA Preferred® program, DCED’s Tourism Office, and the Center for Dairy Excellence. The trail offers a delicious way to support Pennsylvania’s more than 5,200 dairy farm families and the small businesses that source from them while offering a unique opportunity to explore the commonwealth by the scoop.

“The Pennsylvania Ice Cream Trail embodies the spirit of Pennsylvania agriculture” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “The trail drives community spirit while showcasing the best of Pennsylvania dairy and food entrepreneurship. This summer, join me in supporting Pennsylvania dairy farmers and small businesses by exploring the Pennsylvania Ice Cream. It is the sweetest way to connect with friends, family, and the farmers who work tirelessly to ensure wholesome dairy products reach Pennsylvanians.”

June is also National Dairy Month and is the cherry on top of the celebration. Pennsylvania has the second largest number of dairy farms in the U.S. and is ranked eighth in milk production nationally. The Pennsylvania dairy industry provides more than 52,000 jobs and supports the commonwealth’s economy to the tune of $12.6 billion annually. Pennsylvania continues to be a leader in the production of ice cream, butter, and swiss cheese.

“The dairy industry is an economic driver for Pennsylvania, and 99 percent of our state’s dairy farms are family owned,” said Emily Barge, Communications and Marketing Manager at the Center for Dairy Excellence. “The Ice Cream Trail is a fun way to actually meet the dairy farm families that work around the clock, 365 days a year, to produce delicious dairy products, including farm-fresh ice cream.”

This year’s Ice Cream Trail runs across the commonwealth, combining the three separate geographic trails of years past into one delicious experience. Trail-goers can plan their adventure and learn about participating creameries virtually at Scooped: An Ice Cream Trail website. The most dedicated dairy lovers can even earn a special stainless-steel ice cream scooper for completing just 10 check-ins on the trail. Simply stop in at 10 shops, make your purchase, and receive a four-digit code to “check-in.”

“We are so excited to be kicking off the fifth annual Ice Cream Trail, one of the sweetest parts of summer!” said Deputy Secretary Lepore. “This year’s trail takes visitors across the commonwealth and is a truly delightful way to spend time with friends and family. We know Pennsylvanians and visitors alike will love the creameries featured on the trail.”

Explore more carefully curated Trips & Trails available in Pennsylvania at visitpa website. Support Pennsylvania farmers by purchasing PA Preferred® products rooted in Pennsylvania. Learn more about Pennsylvania’s $132.5 billion agriculture industry at PA Department of Agriculture website.

The Pennsylvania Tourism Office, housed within the Department of Community and Economic Development, is dedicated to inspiring travel to Pennsylvania. From iconic attractions to hidden gems, tourism in Pennsylvania helps support the state’s economy and creates jobs for local businesses – all while improving residents’ quality of life.

#PursueYourScoops by downloading your digital passport and sharing your Ice Cream Trail scoops photos with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Pinterest.

NOTE: Photos and video from today’s event to kick off the 2022 Ice Cream Trail are available at PAcast.

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Penny Ickes, DCED, dcedpress@pa.gov

Katie McLaughlin, Agriculture, katmclau@pa.gov

# # #