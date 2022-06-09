Executive Search Firm Shantel & Bramble Signs Multi-Million-Dollar Staffing Contract with California Tech Company
CEO Shantel will move from Georgia to California to oversee the contractALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgia-based executive search firm Shantel & Bramble Company is thrilled to announce it has signed a multi-million-dollar staffing contract with one of California’s large tech companies.
As Shantel, the CEO of Shantel & Bramble who will continue to earn a base salary of over $200,000, says, “not bad for a 34-year-old.”
“I’m grateful for the confidence my clients have in me to provide first-class talent,” Shantel said. “They recognize my hard work and dedication to helping their companies thrive and grow.”
Shantel has a background in recruiting for top law finance, logistics and engineering firms. In addition, she has worked in other sectors, including at a credit bureau.
Shantel is expanding Shantel & Bramble and will begin franchising her million-dollar firm and has plans to donate funds to help women realize their dreams.
She will reside in California to work closely with the new tech client and as the multi-million-dollar contract ramps up.
Shantel is a graduate of Emory University with a degree in human resources management.
About Shantel & Bramble Company
Shantel & Bramble Company is a boutique staffing firm located in Alpharetta, Georgia. We have been immensely successful in creating a global network of highly adept and intelligent workforce that can help a company achieve their mission-critical projects and goals. Keeping pace with projects and being on the lookout for extremely talented individuals has become ever more challenging. Here is where Shantel & Bramble Company comes into play to bring the best suited talent for your company. All of our resources are multifaceted and come with years of commended performance. The project completion rate of our consultants is 97 percent and the remaining 3 percent is attributed to unforeseen situations like project shutdown, health issues, relocation, etc. We appreciate the experience that our candidates bring from various industries and we like to leverage it for the mutual benefit of both clients and candidates.
