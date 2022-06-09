North America Palm Oil Market Report 2022-2027: Size, Share, Growth and Industry Trends

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "North America Palm Oil Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the North America palm oil market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.31% during 2022-2027. Palm oil is a high-quality edible vegetable oil derived by threshing, sterilizing, pressing, and refining the mesocarp of the oil palm fruit. It is fortified with essential vitamins, beta-carotene, carotenoids, and antioxidants that assist in treating cyanide poisoning, enhancing the immune system, and lowering blood pressure and high cholesterol levels. Consequently, palm oil is extensively used as an active ingredient for preparing various food and personal care products. Currently, it is available in crude, fractioned, kernel and refined, bleached, and deodorized types.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

North America Palm Oil Market Trends:

The North America palm oil market is primarily driven by the increasing health consciousness, rising prevalence of various chronic ailments and the escalating awareness amongst consumers regarding the benefits associated with the consumption of palm oil. Additionally, significant expansion in the food and beverage (F&B) sector and the extensive consumption of ready-to-eat (RTE) meals due to changing consumer preferences are propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the rising product uptake to manufacture creams, soaps, and pharmaceutical products are supporting the market growth. Besides this, the launch of multiple palm oil-infused product variants by key players to expand their existing consumer base is contributing to the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the North America palm oil market on the basis of application and country.

Breakup by Application:

• Household Cooking

• Food and Beverages

• Oleo Chemicals

• Personal Care

• Animal Feed

• Others

Breakup by Country:

• United States

• Canada

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

