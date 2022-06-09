Alabama Welcomes the American Flag Football to Alabama during the World Games hosted at Miles College
AFFL Alabama With unveil their custom logo at the Battle of the South Tournament hosted by Miles College.
The AFFL Youth is hosting a World Qualifier Tournament in Birmingham, AL during the weekend of the World Games! All Youth Flag organizations are encouraged to sign up their teams today!
The American Flag Football League (AFFL) is coming to Alabama with World Qualifier Tournament and College Divison.
What: The American Flag Football League and AFFL Alabama Inaugural Showcase and Youth World Championship qualifier
Where: Miles College
When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday, July 8-10, 2022
BBK Branding and Marketing will present the American Flag Football League and AFFL Alabama Inaugural Showcase and Youth World Championship Qualifier Weekend, July 8th-10th! Miles College will host the showcase during the World Games.
AFFL Alabama is a new premier flag football league directly affiliated with AFFL Youth. AFFL Alabama will focus on education through its ACT/SAT prep program. This program will be facilitated using Valencia Belle’s Success Can Happen Out Of Low Scores (SCHOOLS) Program. SCHOOLS offers ACT/SAT prep classes, practice exams and assists students with exam registration.
Education is a crucial component, and to ensure student-athletes of AFFL Alabama are aware of all of their options, we have partnered with Miles College and UAB. Miles is the first Collegiate chapter in the country to join the AFFL. With a youth division and professional division already in place, adding a collegiate piece was the missing component the AFFL and Miles College and UAB needed to help keep students engaged.
AFFL Alabama creates more opportunities for our student-athletes and partners across the board. We support college athletes by offering them on-campus and national opportunities to represent their schools in AFFL Tournaments! Internships and work opportunities will be available with AFFL Alabama and BBK Branding & Marketing in 2023. By including other schools in state and with the goal of adding schools across the Country AFFL and AFFL Alabama will create the Collegiate Flag football program in the entire Country.
“This is a great opportunity for our students,'' said Miles College President Bobbie Knight. “It’s also a great way to engage our youth in something positive and educational while also keeping them active in something they will enjoy.”
University of Alabama Birmingham Coordinator of Competitive Sports Caleb Maas said, “ I’m excited to see the AFFL come to Alabama and excited to have UAB intramural sports to be apart of this exciting program that AFFL Alabama has brought not only to our campus but the community as well, this is not only a great opportunity for our student body but as well for all the communities and schools involved. The UAB vs Miles College game should create a great buzz on both campuses”
The AFFL Alabama is looking for Flag football leagues/Organizations across the state to join our league as well as our inaugural tournament! “ Our Goal is to make positive impact on youth sports as whole, from the star athlete to the kid who just happy to be apart of the team,” said Brandon Bowers AFFL Alabama Founder.
“By partnering with non-profit Organizations such as the SCHOOLS program, ProStart Academy as well as with the SportsBae Organization, will be able to support our undeserving communities Such as the Bessemer Housing Authority, as well as the Dothan Housing Authority and other future organization who would like to participate as well.”
Our ultimate goal is partner with cities across the state Park and Recreations departments as well as independent leagues to increase Flag football and Youth Sports participation as whole. We also wanted to give the kids across the state an opportunity to experience the game of Flag Football while the World Games is here in our hometown and meet some of the players from the AFFL who will be participating. So thats why right after our tournament we will be taking the kids our to legion to watch the games and just open their mind to even more possibilities. ”
For more information, please visit www.AFFLAlabama.com or contact Brandon Bowers at Brandon.Bowers@AFFL-Alabama.com. Fundraising and sponsorship opportunities with potential revenue shares are available. AFFL Alabama exists to help support and grow every student-athlete, coach, and team. Sponsorship inquiries are welcomed.
AFFL Alabama - Going Beyond the Field.
LINDA MARIE APPLING
314-728-4440
Linda@affl-alabama.com
www.afflalabama.com
Brandon bowers
American Flag Football League (AFFL) Alabama
+1 205-259-7842
brandon.bowers@affl-alabama.com
Visit us on social media:
Other