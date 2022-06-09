Arrest Made in an Attempted Kidnapping Offense: 3100 Block of M Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Attempted Kidnapping offense that occurred on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in the 3100 block of M Street, Northwest.

At approximately 2:32 pm, the suspect engaged a juvenile male victim in a conversation at the listed location. The suspect then grabbed the victim and attempted to flee with him. Family members of the victim gave chase. The suspect let the victim go then fled the scene.

On Thursday, June 9, 2022, 18 year-old Emilio Andres Rizo, of Rockville, MD, was arrested and charged with Kidnapping.