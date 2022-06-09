Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti Announces Over $3 Million in PCCD Funds Awarded In District 17

Norristown, PA – June 8, 2022 – Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti (D-17 Montgomery/Delaware) has announced $3,185,877 in state funding awarded by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime & Delinquency (PCCD) to projects that serve Senate District Seventeen. These awards have been given to community-centered, justice-related projects put forth by practitioners and experts in the justice system.

“Making smart investments into improving the health and safety of our communities is exactly what we should be doing. Our whole region will benefit from these investments into mental health services, substance treatment options, and programs for young people,” said Senator Cappelletti. “I am proud we were able to secure this funding and am excited to see the positive impacts it will have in our community.”

PCCD met today to approve Endowment Act Funds, 2022-2023 Intermediate Punishment Treatment Funds, FY 2022-23 & FY 2023-23 County Adult Probation and Parole Funds, State Substance Abuse Education and Demand Reduction Funds, State Violence and Delinquency Prevention Funds, Federal Paul Coverdell Forensic Science Improvement Funds, Federal Byrne Justice Assistance Grant Funds and Substance Abuse, Education and Demand Reduction, Category 1 – Adult Funds.

Various projects that serve Montgomery and Delaware Counties were funded, including:

Child Advocacy Center of Montgomery County Project: Trauma Therapy for Disadvantaged Victims, $99,936 awarded. Funded through Endowment Act Funds.

Child Advocacy Center of Montgomery County Project: Telehealth Therapy for Victims of Abuse, $99,900 awarded. Funded through Endowment Act Funds.

Mission Kids Project: Mission Kids Project Safe and Smart, $367,796 awarded. Funded through Endowment Act Funds.

Delaware County Executive Director Project: Drug and Alcohol Treatment Based RIP & IP, $555,000 awarded. Funded through 2022-2023 Intermediate Punishment Treatment Funds.

Montgomery County Commissioners Project: APO RCP Supervision and Treatment Program, $293,049 awarded. Funded through 2022-2023 Intermediate Punishment Treatment Funds.

Delaware County Project: FY 2022-23 & FY 2023-23 County Adult Probation and Parole Funds, $760,259 awarded.

Montgomery County Project: FY 2022-23 & FY 2023-23 County Adult Probation and Parole Funds, $815,571 awarded.

The Lincoln Center for Family and Youth Project: SAEDR – Category 1, Youth project, $144,266 awarded. Funded through State Substance Abuse Education and Demand Reduction Funds.

Family Services of Montgomery County Project: Motivational Interviewing to Reduce Substance Use, $150,000 awarded. Funded through Substance Abuse, Education and Demand Reduction, Category 1 – Adult Funds.



