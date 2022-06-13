Submit Release
AI Exosphere Uses Feedback From Beta To Improve HailyAI's Emotional Intelligence System For Satellite Writer

Activate AI Exosphere For HailyAI

Activate AI Exosphere For HailyAI

Satellite Writer Beta Launch Playground

Satellite Writer Beta Launch Playground

Satellite Writer beta has been running for three weeks, and the feedback was overwhelming good, with a few big reveals. Updates in route. Is there funding yet?

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On May 18th, 2022, an important date marked the start of a private beta email that welcomed new users to the Satellite Writer beta. During the past 21 days, users have exclaimed the quality of content Satellite Writer produced.

"I had 20 articles written in a small batch job, and they were great. Surprised by how well HailyAI writes. Now that I can whip up top-notch SEO content myself, it's on. I am sure I will be a long-time user of the Satellite Writer system." - Ross Williams.

"With this type of feedback, we know we are on the right track," said Sal Peer, CEO of AI Exosphere

But it's not all strawberries and cream. The feedback also mentioned that mobile is an issue for the newfound startup. So while the team focuses on releasing its beta mobile application for iOS and Android, pressure mounts with the beginning of the company's seed round.

"I hope we keep developing our use cases while remaining agile enough to make quick iterations our users suggest," said Alex Athey, CTO of AI Exosphere.

Whether the company succeeds or fails to join the elite is still yet to be decided. Still, one thing is for sure a tenacious team like Alex Athey and Sal Peer, who have been bootstrapping the company for the past 14 months, are destined to fulfill the much-in-demand use cases of AI Exosphere's Satellite Writer system.

