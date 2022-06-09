Submit Release
Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the charges filed by Ombudsman before the Sandiganbayan vs BI officials and employees regarding Pastillas scam

PHILIPPINES, June 9 - Press Release
June 7, 2022

STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON THE CHARGES FILED BY OMBUDSMAN BEFORE THE SANDIGANBAYAN VS BI OFFICIALS AND EMPLOYEES REGARDING PASTILLAS SCAM

Masaya ako na ang aming findings sa Committee on Women dito sa Pastillas scam ay sinang-ayunan ng Ombudsman. Tagumpay ito ng mga kababaihan at kabataang biktima ng human trafficking, lalo na ang mga naglakas loob magsalita gaya nila Carina and Ivy.

This shows that Senate Committee hearings can be a force for good, at pwede maging katuwang ng estado at law enforcement agencies para labanan ang katiwalian. Our committee worked very closely with the DOJ, the NBI, and the DSWD.

I do hope, however, that the good Ombudsman would take into consideration the fact that Jeffrey Dale Ignacio is a whistleblower whose testimony has been key in unearthing these findings. Pinasalamatan si Dale ng 18th Congress in the committee report that I note was adopted unanimously by the Senate.

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the charges filed by Ombudsman before the Sandiganbayan vs BI officials and employees regarding Pastillas scam

