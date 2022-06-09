FloorPlanOnline receives Patent on it's Brandkeepr feature

Your Brand on Your Tour own Top Sites

Brandkeepr is a unique feature that keeps a real estate agent's brand on their virtual tour when clicked on from top websites to get free leads.

An online buyer was so impressed with my FloorPlanOnline virtual tour, she hired me to sell and buy 2 homes - another $2.5M in sales. I would not have gotten the new client by just providing photos.” — Valerie MacKnight, Broker/Realtor, Windermere Real Estate

SEATTLE, WA, USA, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FloorPlanOnline received approval for its patent application for Brandkeepr, a system and process for converting an unbranded virtual tour of a real estate listing into a branded virtual tour enhanced with agent branding, contact and marketing information and a lead capture form. U.S. patent number 11,328,374 (granted by the patent office on 2022-05-10) has been in the works since 2018. It is an exclusive feature of the FloorPlanOnline & HomeDiary platforms of the company.

The patent enables FloorPlanOnline to automatically convert the unbranded virtual tour agents put into the MLS into a branded lead capture page featuring content of the listing, such as high quality photography, a slideshow video, 2D and 3D floor plans and 3D walkthroughs, powered by Matterport. It also features the branding of the agent and exposes a lead capture form to leverage the websites people actually use most. This means FloorPlanOnline can drive leads from approximately 98% of the top 10 sites such as Zillow, Realtor.com, Redfin and Homes.com to the branded virtual tour, which differentiates the agent online and helps them get free leads from online users. It can also be enabled on the agent's own website or blog, or their company's website. An online configuration page allows the agent to turn on or off select sites, as needed.

Brandkeepr has been proven to get agents more business by leveraging their existing listing into additional buy and sell opportunities since the agent contact information is clearly visible, and the FloorPlanOnline virtual tour helps the agent stand out further with the differentiated marketing presentation it powers, including it's exclusive Claim Home feature that allows the buyer and seller to claim the home and automatically get a copy of the photos and the 2D/3D floor plans put into their private HomeDiary account to use as a management tool, or keepsake, respectively. Just uploading photos to the MLS (or using a competitor’s tour) will not get this free exposure and advertising on the sites people use most.

Brandkeepr is a free feature enabled on any FloorPlanOnline virtual tour, which starts at $29 for a self service Photo Tour where an agent can upload their own photos, edit the included slideshow video (including adding video clips or "explainer" text slides), and publish the tour in minutes. It also provides a self service FloorPlan Tour option where any floor plan source or Matterport link can be converted into an accurate 2D and 3D floor plan, complete with FloorPlanOnline's exclusive 3D Designer, it's drag and drop furniture and space planner. The 3D Designer is also a feature enabled in HomeDiary that is available for free to any homeowner. FloorPlanOnline and its partners also provide full service options in approximately 22 states throughout the US, where through one appointment it can create high quality professional photography using its proprietary HDR process, floor plans, 3D walkthroughs and even aerial photos and videos.

