Discover Dog-friendly Breweries in Portland This Summer

Grab a pint with your pup!” — Pup Passport

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Portland's dog-friendly brewery passport helps dog owners find breweries that allow dogs around the Portland Oregon area. The appropriately named "Pup Passport" features only dog-friendly breweries. Pup Passport members enjoy exclusive discounts at each brewery they visit. Currently the PDX Brewery Passport costs $25 for a year, has over $150 in brewery savings, and features over 50 dog-friendly locations.

This pub pass isn't just for dog owners. "We often get asked if cats are allowed. The answer is yes. One brewery told us you can bring your duck or alligator if you want, as long as they are well behaved," says Guarino. Pup Passport members enjoy $4 Dead Guy pints at Rogue, $1 pints at Vanguard Brewing, happy hour pricing on food and drinks at Migration Brewing, in addition to other savings on drinks at other pubs. Breweries on the passport include Ecliptic, Stormbreaker, Breakside, Hopworks, and many more.

Pup Passport recently partnered with Oregon Humane Society and Threshold Brewing to bring Portlanders a delicious summer beer collab: Good Dog Guava. Good Dog Guava is a passion fruit and guava brew that's perfect for the summer and can be picked up at bottle shops around Portland including Threshold Brewing's taproom in the Montavilla neighborhood of Portland. The can artwork features Pup Passport’s dog Riley, along with Threshold’s pup Hazel with the Portland cityscape and sunset in the background. 5% of beer sales are being donated to help furry friends at OHS. The beer was served at Oregon Humane Society's Doggie Dash event in May.

Couple Stephen Guarino and Cambrie Burns created Pup Passport after adopting their 5-month-old pup, Riley, during the pandemic. The couple frequented the Portland brewery scene and wanted to know where they could take Riley. They quickly learned that most brewery websites don't mention if they are dog friendly so they often had to call ahead to find out. Pup Passport takes out the guesswork. "Why not make it so everyone can use it, and maybe get the breweries on board to offer discounts too?" The couple is excited to get married in July of this year, with Riley set to be the ring bearer. Since their launch in July of 2021, 5% of Pup Passport sales have been donated to the Oregon Humane Society.

"We have been told that Pup Passport has helped people get back out of the house after the pandemic," says Guarino. "We also love hearing success stories from smaller breweries who enjoy the extra paw traffic." Pup Passport is a small business that aims to make a positive impact in the Portland community and is set to open a similar brewery passport in Seattle sometime this summer.