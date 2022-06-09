Anubi Digital enters a partnership with Maple Finance to bring its Clients new opportunities in institutional DeFi

The agreement with Maple Finance is a key new building block in our offering for Italian institutional investors, who are increasingly looking for a new and remunerative exposure to digital assets.” — Diego D'Aquilio - CEO Anubi Digital

TORINO, ITALY, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anubi Digital is bringing institutional DeFi to Italy for the first time, through the existing partnerships with Aave Arc and Celsius Network and now by launching a major new project with Maple Finance.

The collaboration allows Anubi Digital to offer all Italian regulated entities the opportunity to participate as "lenders" in Maple Finance's institutional liquidity pools, with the advantage of having a known and guaranteed borrowing counterparty. This model will make the approach to institutional DeFi even more straightforward for Italian Family Offices, SIM (Financial Intermediaries) and Banks.

The liquidity pool has as its counterparty ("single borrower") Alameda Research, one of the crypto world's leading entities, founded in 2017 by Sam Bankman-Fried, also CEO of FTX. Alameda is expected to secure up to USDC 1 Billion of loan requests by the end of the year. The pool can only be accessed by institutional entities and Anubi Digital is currently the only Italian company which qualified for access.

Maple Finance is positioning itself as the leading platform for Institutional DeFi, having originated more than $1.5 billion in loans in just 12 months and counting among its partners and investors key entities such as Alameda, Genesis Trading, and Celsius Network.

Diego D'Aquilio, CEO and co-founder of Anubi Digital, comments: "The agreement with Maple Finance is a key new building block in our offering for Italian institutional investors, who are increasingly looking for a new and remunerative exposure to digital assets. The market is evolving at an impressive pace and Anubi Digital, with Maple Finance, aims to offer regulated entities an extremely robust and user friendly solution".



-------------------



About Anubi Digital

Established in November 2020 and active in the Italian market since late 2021, Anubi Digital is a platform for passive and active custody of digital assets - including NFTs - designed for the increasingly vast audience looking to own them in a secure, simple and remunerative way. Among the first companies in the world to provide access to Institutional (permissioned) DeFi, Anubi Digital was founded by Diego D'Aquilio, active in the crypto world since 2015, Adriano Marconetto, with 20+ years of experience in the tech world, and Federico Nitidi, who has built businesses in Italy, Israel, and US in the DeFi space.

anubidigital.com



About Maple Finance

Maple is an institutional crypto-capital network bringing the trillion-dollar capital markets on-chain. Maple provides the infrastructure for credit experts to efficiently manage and scale crypto lending businesses and connect capital from institutional and individual lenders to innovative, blue-chip companies. Built with both traditional financial institutions and decentralized finance leaders, Maple is transforming capital markets by combining industry-standard compliance and due diligence with the frictionless lending enabled by smart contracts and blockchain technology. Maple is the gateway to growth for financial institutions, pool delegates and companies seeking capital on-chain. For more information, visit maple.finance