Henderson Brothers Launches HBSelect to Give Local Employers and Employees Better Benefits Choices

HB Select is a win/win; employers use it to offer medical coverage and other benefits without a group medical contract.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Henderson Brothers, the largest independent insurance agent in the greater Pittsburgh region, announces the launch of HBSelect, an end-to-end Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangement (ICHRA) solution.

With an ICHRA, employees are provided the freedom to select and secure their own plan, giving them exactly what they want and relieving the employer of considerable administrative burden. Employees gain freedom of choice and employers can still offer a comprehensive and competitive benefits package while controlling costs, simplifying processes and eliminating administrative headaches.

At Henderson Brothers, our new, proprietary HBSelect ICHRA product allows companies the ability to seamlessly offer other traditional employee benefit programs such as disability coverage, life insurance, dental and vision, in addition to employer subsidized medical coverage. Further adding to the appeal is that the platform also allows employers to offer voluntary liners of coverage such as accident, critical illness, hospital indemnity, ID theft, legal, and pet insurance. All benefits that are in high demand by employees in a post pandemic

environment. The employer may choose to subsidize these benefits, or employees can obtain them using either excess reimbursement funds or their own money, via payroll deductions. Employees also enjoy the engagement of a third-party call center and benefits administration platform for product information, enrollment assistance, and claim and billing issues, relieving the employer of these administrative tasks.

About Henderson Brothers:

Henderson Brothers is the largest independent agency in the Greater Western Pennsylvania

region. Established in 1893, Henderson Brothers is a respected market leader in insurance,

employee benefits, and financial services. A customer-centric model, enabled by independence,

deep resources, innovation, and talented teams, ensures Henderson Brothers’ customers

receive the finest brokerage and consulting services available today. Henderson Brothers’

experts develop customized solutions for any individual and company, big or small, to help

clients achieve their organizational goals.