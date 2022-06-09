Gospel Voices of OC Marks Juneteenth with Artistic Celebration at Chapman’s Musco Center for the Arts

Founder and Creator of Gospel Voices of OC Debora Wondercheck Gospel Voices of OC is held in conjunction with Musco Center for the Arts Special guest musician Munyungo Jackson, Stevie Wonder Drummer

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arts & Learning Conservatory and Chapman University’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion will present Gospel Voices of OC , live musical and theatrical performances on Sunday, June 19 at Musco Center for the Arts. Held in conjunction with Juneteenth, the Father’s Day concert will feature artistic accomplishments and works of over 100 black and diverse performers in choir, dance, band, orchestra, theatre, spoken word including county-wide youth and adult choir performances.Produced by Arts & Learning Conservatory President and CEO Debora Wondercheck , the event was created to provide multi-generational performances of African Americans through the lens and influence of gospel music and other art forms as a source of historical impact and resiliency spanning June 19, 1865, to present day.“It is a great privilege for me to present diverse talents with a keen focus on the historical significance of black performers throughout history. The afternoon will be a joyous Juneteenth celebration of freedom and excellence to inspire all people of all ages,” says Wondercheck.Special musical guest is the longtime percussionist for Stevie Wonder and four-time Grammy winner Munyungo Jackson to be featured throughout the concert. Local gospel soloist Sonja Griffin will perform in the highly anticipated gospel choir with artists from throughout So. Calif.Visit https://muscocenter.org/ for tickets or for underwriting or participant information, visit https://www.artsandlearning.org or call (714) 728-7100.About Arts & Learning ConservatoryArts & Learning Conservatory is a nonprofit organization providing all youth with access to quality arts programs based on the values of accessibility, acceptance, confidence, and creativity.Founded in 2004 by award-winning music educator and 2022 74th District Woman of the Year Debora Wondercheck, Arts & Learning Conservatory partners with Orange County school districts providing over 600 annual scholarships to students in need while offering no-cost musical theatre, band and string classes.###

