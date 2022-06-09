Submit Release
News Search

There were 946 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,673 in the last 365 days.

Gospel Voices of OC Marks Juneteenth with Artistic Celebration at Chapman’s Musco Center for the Arts

Founder and Creator of Gospel Voices of OC Debora Wondercheck

Gospel Voices of OC is held in conjunction with Musco Center for the Arts

Special guest musician Munyungo Jackson, Stevie Wonder Drummer

Gospel Voices of OC is a multi-generational artistic celebration through the lens and the influence of gospel music marking Juneteenth to the present day

It is a great privilege for me to present diverse talents with a keen focus on the historical significance of black performers throughout history.”
— Debora Wondercheck
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arts & Learning Conservatory and Chapman University’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion will present Gospel Voices of OC, live musical and theatrical performances on Sunday, June 19 at Musco Center for the Arts. Held in conjunction with Juneteenth, the Father’s Day concert will feature artistic accomplishments and works of over 100 black and diverse performers in choir, dance, band, orchestra, theatre, spoken word including county-wide youth and adult choir performances.

Produced by Arts & Learning Conservatory President and CEO Debora Wondercheck, the event was created to provide multi-generational performances of African Americans through the lens and influence of gospel music and other art forms as a source of historical impact and resiliency spanning June 19, 1865, to present day.

“It is a great privilege for me to present diverse talents with a keen focus on the historical significance of black performers throughout history. The afternoon will be a joyous Juneteenth celebration of freedom and excellence to inspire all people of all ages,” says Wondercheck.

Special musical guest is the longtime percussionist for Stevie Wonder and four-time Grammy winner Munyungo Jackson to be featured throughout the concert. Local gospel soloist Sonja Griffin will perform in the highly anticipated gospel choir with artists from throughout So. Calif.

Visit https://muscocenter.org/ for tickets or for underwriting or participant information, visit https://www.artsandlearning.org or call (714) 728-7100.

About Arts & Learning Conservatory
Arts & Learning Conservatory is a nonprofit organization providing all youth with access to quality arts programs based on the values of accessibility, acceptance, confidence, and creativity.
Founded in 2004 by award-winning music educator and 2022 74th District Woman of the Year Debora Wondercheck, Arts & Learning Conservatory partners with Orange County school districts providing over 600 annual scholarships to students in need while offering no-cost musical theatre, band and string classes.

###

Barbara J Kimler
Barbara Kimler PR
+1 9495214962
email us here

Welcome to Gospel Voices of OC

You just read:

Gospel Voices of OC Marks Juneteenth with Artistic Celebration at Chapman’s Musco Center for the Arts

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Music Industry, Religion


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.