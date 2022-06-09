More Than 300 Investors Attend Caliber's 8th Annual Alternative Access Summit and Golf Tournament
Caliber Summit enthusiasm highlights growing interest in alternative investment opportunities; Golf tournament raises more than $10,000 for Habitat for HumanitySCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CaliberCos Inc., a fully integrated alternative investment sponsor, completed another successful Alternative Access Summit at the Phoenician Resort this past weekend. The Summit, hosted from June 2-4, marks the 8th annual occurrence of the event, which featured multiple speaker sessions and panels on a wide variety of alternative investments offered by Caliber, including one of the country’s first tax advantaged Opportunity Zone Funds. The event also featured remarks from Arizona Congressman David Schweikert (AZ-06), who addressed current economic conditions in the state and nationwide.
The Summit capstone was a Charity Golf Tournament, which raised $10,860 for Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona, one of the largest chapters of the organization in the country. The tournament was open to all Summit attendees, who enjoyed a “best ball” game at The Phoenician golf course.
More than $5,860 was donated by Tournament participants, and Caliber added an additional $5,000 donation. These funds will be used by Habitat to renovate the homes of local residents who are U.S. military veterans. More than 475,000 U.S. military veterans reside in Arizona.
“Working with Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona made this year’s event even more special,” said Jennifer Schrader, President and COO of Caliber. “We share Habitat’s vision of helping to ensure that everyone has a decent place to live. That’s why we strongly support the federal Qualified Opportunity Zone program and continue to invest in both affordable and attainable housing developments here in Arizona and in other Southwest states.”
“We are delighted to partner with Caliber Companies in their conference and fundraiser and very much appreciate their donation to Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona toward our work with military families,” said Jason Barlow, President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona. We have been keenly focused on the needs of our veterans and their families and realize there are many in our own community that struggle to afford the necessary repairs and safety improvements their homes require. We have helped fix roofs, AC units, plumbing, windows and HVAC systems and a variety of other items. Thank you to Caliber and your partners for caring and making a difference where we live.”
About Caliber
Caliber – the Wealth Development Company – is a middle-market alternative asset manager and fund sponsor with approximately $2 billion in assets under management and assets under development. The Company sponsors private funds and private syndications. It conducts substantially all business through CaliberCos Inc., a vertically integrated asset manager delivering services which include investment formation and management, real estate development, construction management, acquisitions and sales. Caliber delivers a full suite of alternative investments to an $11 trillion investor market that includes high net worth individuals, qualified investors, family offices, registered investment advisors, broker-dealers, and institutions. Caliber’s middle-market specialty allows the Company to compete with agility and speed in an evolving arena for alternative investments. Additional information can be found at Caliberco.com and CaliberFunds.co.
