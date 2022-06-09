Leading Microsoft Partner HSO Expands its Canadian Operations by Acquiring SHEA Solutions Inc. (SHEA)
Combines capabilities of leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 partners delivering end-to-end transformation services to Canadian customers across Microsoft CloudAMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HSO, a leading global business transformation partner, today announces the acquisition of Canada-based SHEA Solutions Inc. (“SHEA”), a recognized leader in Microsoft Dynamics 365 solutions for the Manufacturing and Retail Industries.
SHEA, a Microsoft Gold certified partner, has established itself as a leader in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance, Supply Chain, Project Operations, Commerce and Service. SHEA operations in Canada, The United Kingdom, Philippines and India will become part of HSO as a result of this acquisition.
Jeffrey Hunt, CEO SHEA, commented: “It has long been the SHEA mission to help our customers achieve operational excellence, so we are very excited to join a company that shares our values and is focused on achieving results. HSO is the ideal partner to help SHEA achieve our ambitious future growth targets. We look forward to leveraging HSO’s complementary industry expertise in manufacturing and retail/ecommerce to strengthen our customers offering.”
This latest acquisition positions HSO Canada as a leading Microsoft Cloud partner for medium, corporate and enterprise clients with operations in Canada. It amplifies HSO’s continued strategy to position the company as the Microsoft global partner for digital- and business- transformation services, leveraging the Microsoft Cloud platform.
Bill Gardner, Managing Director of HSO Canada, added: “We are delighted to welcome Jeffrey and the SHEA team to HSO. Their expertise and proven capability in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations and Unified Operations, strengthens our ability to implement and successfully deploy across Microsoft Dynamics 365, Power Platform and the Microsoft Cloud. We have enjoyed working with SHEA as a partner and we look forward to working together as a family.”
The acquisition of SHEA expands HSO’s presence in Canada and is the fourth such acquisition in North America since receiving significant investment from global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) in 2019.
Peter J. ter Maaten, Founder and CEO of HSO, said: “We are delighted to welcome Jeffrey and the SHEA team to HSO. The combination of SHEA with our previous acquisition of CRM Dynamics in Canada (2021), brings together two proven Microsoft Dynamics 365 teams to deliver integrated solutions based on Microsoft Dynamics 365. Our vision is clear: to be the leading global provider of digital transformation services, that improve the business performance and results of our clients.”
About SHEA Global:
SHEA Global is a Gold certified partner providing Dynamics 365, Azure, and business intelligence solutions to manufacturing, retail/ecommerce companies, supply chain, and financial services industries. The company focuses on helping customers transform their business to achieve operational excellence. Founded in 1997, SHEA operates in Canada, UK, India, and Philippines serving customers globally. For more information, please visit www.sheaglobal.com.
About HSO:
HSO is a Business Transformation Partner with deep industry expertise and global reach, leveraging the full power of Microsoft technology to transform the way in which people work and how businesses operate, ultimately driving improvements in business performance for our clients.
HSO helps companies modernize business operations, adopt intelligent automation, deliver real-time performance insights and connect the enterprise – accelerating the impact of digital transformation based on Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Azure.
Founded in 1987, HSO has more than 1,400 professionals throughout Europe, North America, and Asia and is one of the world’s top business solution and implementation partners and a member of Microsoft’s elite Inner Circle representing the top 1 percent of partners worldwide.
For more information, please visit our website www.hso.com
Bryn Forrest
HSO
+1 302-293-3690
email us here