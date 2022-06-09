Picking the Right People
Author Charlotte Felicity del Pino writes a beneficial book on choosing who to welcome into our livesPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is often said that our friends are the family that we choose—the very people that we consciously invite into our lives. Friends are such a ray of sunshine as they make our laughter a little louder and our sadness somehow smaller. But inevitably, we may find ourselves in the pit with the wrong friends. Author Charlotte Felicity del Pino writes The Best Friend, a valuable read on friendship and how to have the right relationships in our lives.
Doting mother Janet del Pino republishes The Best Friend in loving memory of her daughter, Charlotte Felicity del Pino, who came by her great grandmother’s name, Maria Marchan, as her pen name back in 2015. Charlotte passed away on April 12th 2021 suddenly.
Charlotte was great at writing short stories during her school days, and one of her teachers even noted Charlotte to become an author. After working in administration at a Foreign Embassy for fourteen years, Charlotte realized her passion was in dealing with children and ensuingly pursued a course and career that made her the happiest. Interacting with kids and their parents, Charlotte noticed the need for kids to choose the right circle and that young ones often make poor choices with whom to be friends.
Charlotte thoughtfully writes The Best Friend in the hopes of guiding the readers on how to discern the right friends from the wrong ones through the Bible’s viewpoint as well as modern-day, practical illustrations.
Living a happy and peaceful life on the right course encompasses having the right influence from genuine friends. Grab your copy of Charlotte Felicity del Pino’s The Best Friend and make the right circle of friends in your life now. Available on Amazon and other online bookstore resellers.
