Eurosatory 2022: Orolia to Exhibit Latest Resilient Timing & Sync, Testing & Simulation, and Search & Rescue Systems

Orolia is the world leader in Resilient Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) solutions that improve the reliability

Orolia to showcase its latest products during the world's leading land and air defense and national security exhibition, June 13 – 17

Paris to host the world's leading land and air defense and national security exhibition June 13 – 17

LES ULIS, FRANCE, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orolia, the world leader in resilient positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, is exhibiting at Eurosatory 2022, one of the top international conferences for land and air defense and security, during the trade show at Parc des Expositions in Paris June 13 - 17.

This year, Orolia will focus on its latest testing and simulation solutions, with a special live demonstration of the latest Skydel GSG-8 Advanced GNSS Simulator - one of the most advanced software-powered turnkey simulation solutions supporting multi-constellation, multi-frequency and hundreds of signals with a 1000 Hz iteration rate.

Orolia will also display its latest timing and synchronization solutions, such as SecureSync, a time and frequency reference system that harnesses Orolia’s powerful PNT technology into one flexible, modular platform designed to synchronize critical military infrastructures requiring extreme reliability and security.

Orolia will also feature its next generation atomic clock, the mRO-50, a breakthrough low SWaP-C Miniaturized Rubidium Oscillator designed to meet the latest commercial, military and aerospace requirements where time stability and power consumption are critical.

As for military beacons, Orolia will highlight the SARBE G2R Evo, one of the most advanced beacons ever to bear the famous SARBE name, which brings a new level of performance to the Personal Locator Beacons (PLB).

Orolia will demonstrate its new-gen ELTs (Emergency Locator Transmitters), such as the Ultima-S, which is compliant with the latest safety regulations and able to capture distress messages via Return Link Service (RLS) by Galileo.

More Details:

What: EUROSATORY 2022
When: June 13-17, 2022
Location: Booth HALL 5B - #A331

About Orolia
Orolia is the world leader in resilient positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions that improve the reliability, performance and safety of critical, remote or high-risk operations, even in GPS-denied environments. Orolia provides virtually fail-safe GPS/GNSS and PNT solutions for military and commercial applications worldwide. www.orolia.com

Contacts:
Charles Jones (North America)
+1 (585) 450-2889
charles.jones@orolia.com

Sophie Zangs (EMEA & APAC)
+33 (0)6 07 42 39 33
sophie.zangs@orolia.com

Charles Jones (North America)
Orolia
email us here

You just read:

Eurosatory 2022: Orolia to Exhibit Latest Resilient Timing & Sync, Testing & Simulation, and Search & Rescue Systems

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Charles Jones (North America)
Orolia
Company/Organization
Orolia
45 Becker Road
West Henrietta, New York, 14586
United States
+1 585-321-5800
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Orolia is the world leader in Resilient Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) solutions that improve the reliability, performance and safety of critical, remote or high-risk operations, even in GNSS-denied environments. Orolia provides virtually fail-safe GNSS and PNT solutions for military and commercial applications worldwide and is renowned for its best-in-class customer service and innovation. www.orolia.com

Orolia Website

More From This Author
Eurosatory 2022: Orolia to Exhibit Latest Resilient Timing & Sync, Testing & Simulation, and Search & Rescue Systems
Orolia Supports White Rabbit Technology Integration with Arista MetaWatch
Orolia to Participate in the Army Aviation Mission Solutions Summit April 3 – 5 in Nashville
View All Stories From This Author