Eurosatory 2022: Orolia to Exhibit Latest Resilient Timing & Sync, Testing & Simulation, and Search & Rescue Systems
Paris to host the world's leading land and air defense and national security exhibition June 13 – 17LES ULIS, FRANCE, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orolia, the world leader in resilient positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, is exhibiting at Eurosatory 2022, one of the top international conferences for land and air defense and security, during the trade show at Parc des Expositions in Paris June 13 - 17.
This year, Orolia will focus on its latest testing and simulation solutions, with a special live demonstration of the latest Skydel GSG-8 Advanced GNSS Simulator - one of the most advanced software-powered turnkey simulation solutions supporting multi-constellation, multi-frequency and hundreds of signals with a 1000 Hz iteration rate.
Orolia will also display its latest timing and synchronization solutions, such as SecureSync, a time and frequency reference system that harnesses Orolia’s powerful PNT technology into one flexible, modular platform designed to synchronize critical military infrastructures requiring extreme reliability and security.
Orolia will also feature its next generation atomic clock, the mRO-50, a breakthrough low SWaP-C Miniaturized Rubidium Oscillator designed to meet the latest commercial, military and aerospace requirements where time stability and power consumption are critical.
As for military beacons, Orolia will highlight the SARBE G2R Evo, one of the most advanced beacons ever to bear the famous SARBE name, which brings a new level of performance to the Personal Locator Beacons (PLB).
Orolia will demonstrate its new-gen ELTs (Emergency Locator Transmitters), such as the Ultima-S, which is compliant with the latest safety regulations and able to capture distress messages via Return Link Service (RLS) by Galileo.
More Details:
What: EUROSATORY 2022
When: June 13-17, 2022
Location: Booth HALL 5B - #A331
About Orolia
Orolia is the world leader in resilient positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions that improve the reliability, performance and safety of critical, remote or high-risk operations, even in GPS-denied environments. Orolia provides virtually fail-safe GPS/GNSS and PNT solutions for military and commercial applications worldwide. www.orolia.com
Contacts:
Charles Jones (North America)
+1 (585) 450-2889
charles.jones@orolia.com
Sophie Zangs (EMEA & APAC)
+33 (0)6 07 42 39 33
sophie.zangs@orolia.com
