xtingles Expands its Effort to Bring Wellness into Web3 Through Deep Life Labs

The company bridges the gap between Web3 and wellnessNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- xtingles, the premier launchpad for ASMR NFT collectibles, has announced it is expanding its effort to bring ASMR into Web3 by forming Deep Life Labs (DLL), a parent organization that will help create even richer, more meaningful ASMR experiences and collectibles on the xtingles platform. In addition to developing new ways to experience and collect ASMR content, Deep Life Labs will also be working on a comprehensive collection of projects related to other aspects of well-being within Web3.
As the world increasingly moves online, it is important to find ways to maintain physical and mental well-being. Deep Life Labs is at the forefront of this effort, focusing on utilizing Web3 technologies for use in virtual wellness purposes. Through improved production and technical capabilities, Deep Life Labs will also enable the creation of projects in additional aspects of well-being, bridging the gap between Web3 and wellness. As the company's innovation and production hub, Deep Life Labs will connect xtingles and its other Web3 well-being initiatives to build a more comprehensive collection of well-being experiences and collectibles. In this way, Deep Life Labs is working to create a healthier, happier world.
"We recognized the impact our platform was having in bringing the benefits of ASMR and related content to a wider audience," said Andrew Fai, Chief Visionary Officer at xtingles. "Deep Life Labs came into life with a mission to become the pioneer in generating excitement, exploration and community in us all in our journeys toward growth and peace. We plan to achieve this by developing immersive experiences and communities focused on well-being."
Deep Life Labs plans to offer xtingles holders special whitelist access to its first major project, Cozies. A total of 10,000 genesis NFTs will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain, and holders of xtingles will have the opportunity to claim some of these NFTs. With Cozies, Deep Life Labs aims to develop a creative oasis in Web3, while taking holders on a journey of peaceful adventure.
