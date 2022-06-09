Netooze says hello to the world as it offers its services in six new languages!
EINPresswire.com/ -- LONDON, June 8th, 2022 – the popular and influential IT management service of Netooze has increased its access to users, IT professionals, and businesses around the world after introducing its services in six new languages; Russian, French, Hindi, German, Norwegian and Dutch.
Netooze’s English site has been offering its services of cloud servers, SSL certificates, DNS hosting, object storage, and API docs since 2008. Claims to offer its clients simple affordable cloud software, with a pay-as-you-go system starting at only $4.95 a month and 24/7 technical support. Netooze has quickly become a popular option for many companies in the UK and the US looking upscale their business by having larger designated cloud servers.
Netooze's main center of operations is based in London in the UK and so far has mostly offered its services in English. However, Netooze is continuing to make its brand more globally recognized branching out into offering new languages, and in doing so offering the various services of Netooze to a much wider audience.
This move to add more languages to their sites is expected to likely boost Netooze’s global recognition and increase the number of clients using the service around the world considerably. This is especially likely in countries with such a strong focus on the IT management and technology market place such as India and Russia. This move to adding languages such as Russian and Hindi will help to promote Netooze as a reliable and leading company in these affluent markets.
These new languages are available to clients by visiting Netooze’s prospective websites for these specific languages. Here are the links to the websites and the languages they offer below:
French - http://www.netooze.fr
Hindi - http://www.netooze.in
German - http://www.netooze.de
Norwegian - http://www.no.netooze.eu
Dutch - http://www.netooze.eu
Russian - http://www.netooze.ru
All of these websites offer the same interface as the original English website and have the same navigation tools and services available to clients of these languages with even smaller details on the page, such as; previous clients' reviews and embedded buttons being translated for the ease of access of Netooze’s clients. This is a great step forward for the global success of Netooze as a brand and hopefully, they will add more languages to their database in the coming years and widen the spectrum of cultures with access to their services.
Dean Jones
