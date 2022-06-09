Mass Insight’s Career Pathway Speaker Series brings professionals to Boston high school
Executives representing John Hancock, K&L Gates, Marcum LLP, and Sanofi spoke with Burke HS studentsBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mass Insight Education & Research has partnered with the Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester to create the Career Pathway Speaker Series. The events bring diverse groups of professionals from various industries to the high school to speak with Advanced Placement® (AP®) STEM and English junior and senior students about career exploration and development.
The second event in the series took place last week and featured four panelists who spoke about their careers, backgrounds, and educational experiences. Sanofi Senior Product Manager Audrina Cadet, K&L Gates Associate Adrian Gonzalez Cerrillo, Marcum LLP Tax & Business Partner Andrew Clark, and John Hancock Head of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Gwendolyn McCoy shared their journeys and then sat with students in breakout groups for discussion and Q&A.
“These events draw a critical connection between education and career for students,” said Mass Insight’s President & CEO, Susan F. Lusi, Ph.D. “We are proud to partner with the Burke High School to provide challenging AP programming which prepares students for success in college and beyond.”
“It is critical for our students to meet diverse groups of executives with a range of experiences and backgrounds, so that they can broaden their personal and professional aspirations,” said Burke Head of School Amilcar Silva. “We are grateful to Mass Insight for launching this exciting program and for their ongoing support of the AP program here at the Burke.”
The series was piloted in December 2021 and planning is underway for additional installments during the 2022-2023 school year.
Over the past decade, Mass Insight’s Advanced Placement (AP) STEM & English Program has supported more than 60,000 students from more than 150 public high schools. The program is designed to drive a culture of high expectations and dramatically increase participation and performance in AP courses, particularly among underserved populations.
About Mass Insight Education & Research:
Founded in Boston in 1997 and celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, Mass Insight Education & Research (Mi) partners with states, districts, schools, and communities to implement customized strategies and build capacity to advance equity and opportunity in K-12 education, so that all students, and particularly those who have been systemically marginalized, are prepared to achieve their academic and personal potential.
