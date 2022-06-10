Intellectually and Spiritually Simulating Hip-hop Music: Trapula Ase’ Makes Waves in the Industry with Innovative Music
This eclectic artist produces a consortium of music tinged with personal experience and new musical combinations.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trapula Ase’ is a new up-and-coming artist who has been passionate about music since the age of 9. The artist produces music that is rich in lyrical depth and melodious tunes that grab the audience’s attention. The hip-hop tunes relay the musician’s own life story and experiences with proficiency and honesty.
Trapula Ase’ believes that his unique life events have equipped him with the tools to help spread a wealth of knowledge and skill-set to children; it is these children that are the future of the country. Since music is such a large part of their lives, musical tunes are the modes of this knowledge dissipation. The unparalleled inspiration and motivation for this work come from the inspiring artist’s military experience. It is this experience that spurns the ambition to restore balance in the industry.
The new musician has been diligently working on novel music as well. Some of these new singles include collaborations with artists such as AProfit, Rahrii, & Chai tulani. Upcoming Releases include ‘High’z N Low’z’ Ft. Rahrii & Rahrii – Comic Ft Trapula Ase’, both for the audio and video premiere of the new singles. This music too is a product of the Trapula Ase’s unique perspective as well as the contributions of Rahrii; a composition that is meant to regale audiences with music that will open their minds and connect with their hearts.
The artist wishes to bring a sense of balance, some steadiness, to the industry with his music. This simply means that the singer knows that there is a need for some change in mindset, a sense of maturity, and the overall need to raise the bar for self-accountability when it comes to song and lyrics. All in all, there is a dire need for honesty.
For interviews, reviews, and/or collaborations reach out through email.
Trapula Ase’ has been involved with music from the tender age of eight to ten years old. Some musical teachers had left a huge musical imprint on the artist’s minds by showcasing the true hold of music on the person. While young Trapula Ase’ had little knowledge of musical tunes, he kept moving his head around to the combinations that attracted him the most.
It wasn’t until the right grade that Trapula Ase’ truly found the music style that was in sync with his taste: rap. Discovering and understanding this new form of musical style gave the young musician goosebumps and still does to this day. From here on the singer acquired a program to help create beats and a microphone to record vocals to help record some of the original music that he developed.
Since the songwriter’s retirement from the marines he has been locked in one entrepreneurial journey to another, building skills on top of skills. Whether it is majoring in media studies and audio production or producing original music, Trapula Ase’ has done it all!
Trapula Ase' - Far Far Awayy